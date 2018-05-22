Stamina Boosting Foods Which Will Help You Workout Better

Stamina generally refers to the ability to sustain prolonged physical or mental effort. Stamina is very essential for all the individuals to carry out physical tasks without being tired or fatigued.

In today's world stamina is more important thanks to the hectic lives we live, in such a demanding world, do you ever feel fatigued after a long workout at the gym, or after the first hour of an uphill trek? You feel unenergized with shin pain in legs or aching thighs. Well, all of us assume it's because of the increasing age. But I feel that age is just a number.

You have to design your lifestyle and invest time in yourself to live healthier. To get a fit mental and physical health daily exercises, workouts, yoga is important tasks. Stamina is indeed necessary to carry out workouts smoothly and hence it gets even more important to consume foods that will help you increase your stamina. All you have to do is bookmark this page because we have for you a list of the best foods to consume for increasing your stamina.

So let's talk about how to increase stamina by using nutritious energy boosting foods. In this article let's discuss those main classes of nutrients that our body needs in boosting up stamina and prepare you for your next rigorous exercise routine at the gym.

Nutrients like complex carbohydrates, proteins, fibers, Vitamins, healthy fats, Iron, and minerals are essential building blocks of our body.

1. Complex Carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are basically differentiated into complex and simple carbohydrates. Simple carbs consist of sugars which is in turn divided into sucrose, fructose, glucose, maltose, lactose, and galactose. Compared to complex carbs such as starch and fibers, simple carbohydrates will take lesser time to digest and easily soluble in the blood which boosts up your energy levels. Complex carbohydrates provide a lot of energy for the functioning of the brain and nervous system. They help in the production of a number of enzymatic reactions and bring balance.

2. Proteins:

You may be well aware, that proteins are major building blocks of our body. Proteins are made up of polypeptide chains, wherein the molecules of amino acids are bonded together to form a protein chain. Proteins play a major role in growth, repair, and development of body tissues. They are a rich source of both metabolism and weight loss. Some sources of proteins are seafood, chicken, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, soy, oats, grains, and nuts.

3. Healthy Fats:

Not all fats are treated equally. Healthy fat is an essential nutrient which helps to shed excess weight, helps in the growth of nails and hairs and also helps in drastic reduction of bad cholesterol. Some of the much needed healthy fats to be included in our daily diet are Avocados, ghee, coconut oil, olive oil, omega-3 from fish, eggs, nuts and seeds, dark chocolates. They are all rich source of vitamin E and boosts immunity along with increasing your stamina.

4. Iron And Calcium:

Our body needs abundant in-take of iron and calcium to maintain ideal health. Iron is an essential mineral for the production of hemoglobin which helps in transportation of Oxygen for all the tissues throughout the body. Calcium is responsible for maintaining the rigidity of bones which is the backbone and foundation of the human body. Some of the rich sources of calcium are milk, yogurt, green vegetables, soya, nuts, bread etc. Iron can be obtained by meat, fish, pulses, beans, dry fruits and spinach. Together they can boost your natural energy levels and help you work out better and longer.

5. Vitamins:

Vitamin C is a must consumable nutrient for the human body as it helps in regeneration of tissues, regulates proper functioning of immune system and repairs the damaged tissues. Some of the sources of Vitamin C are fruits with rich citric acid like orange, lemon, grapes, tomato, sprouts, and guava.

These are the essential 5 nutrients which act as a support system for growth, repair, and development of body and hence helps in increasing stamina.

Also, below is the list of stamina building foods which you should be well aware of for a better workout. These are the foods to be included in our daily diet.

1. Eggs:

Eggs are the richest source of proteins which helps in growth and repair of body tissues. 2 eggs can be included in our daily diet before workout to maintain stamina.

2. Coffee:

According to Molly Kimball, R.D, Research has shown that the caffeine in coffee can enhance physical endurance and stamina, thus, making a long run or ride feel easier.

3. Apple:

Apple contains a substance called quercetin, which can help in boosting up energy levels and increases metabolism.

4. Leafy Greens:

Veggies and green leaves contain beta-carotene and Vitamin E which helps in repairing damaged tissues.

5. Bananas:

The fruit contains Vitamin B6 and helps in powering up the tougher workout. Vitamin B6 is the key which converts fuel into energy during a workout.

6. Chicken:

Chicken is a rich source of protein and development of muscles. Eating chicken keeps you energetic all over the day.

7. Almonds:

Almonds are the excellent sources of Vitamin E and Omega -3. They are extremely powerful in improving brain health and improves immunity.

8. Cherry And Beetroot Juice:

Cherries are rich in polyphenolic compounds which heals inflammation and swelling of muscles. Beetroot is a rich source of vitamin C and potassium. They help in increasing stamina and boosts up energy levels.

It is indeed necessary to increase stamina through foods and to maintain a healthy balanced diet with proper workout and regular exercises. Let's not forget to drink plenty of water all throughout the day as we all know that Water is the effective medicine for all the diseases. We hope this information is helpful to everyone who was finding it difficult to endure long hours of exercise. Do let us know if we missed out anything from the list that may have greatly helped you. We shall include it in our future lists.