Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Weight Loss And Diet Plan On Her Birthday

The curly-haired actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is wooing the audience in every way. From standing for what's wrong and right to speaking her mind, she seldom fails to win people's hearts. Today, on her birthday, we will be discussing about Kangana Ranaut's weight loss and diet plan.

The National Award-winning actress is impressing everyone with her movies and not to forget her sculpted body too. The actress has a toned physique and being an ectomorph - a person with a lean and structured body - she surely knows how to keep herself fit. It is difficult for Kangana to gain weight easily. That's the reason she has been having a super lean figure always.

Kangana is always in the limelight, so she takes very good care of her body with regular workouts and a balanced diet.

She follows a healthy and nutritious diet and makes changes in her diet according to the demand of the character that she's playing.

Kangana's Workout Routine

The flawless actress is regular in her workout regimen. She is very strict during her workout sessions, as she doesn't like to skip any vigorous workouts.

Kangana hits the gym five times in a week for one to two hours. She practises various kinds of workouts under her fitness trainer Leena Mogre. She does interval training, strength training, yoga, cardio workouts, etc.

For building muscles and strengthening her calves, she performs German set, pull-ups, push-ups, fartlek running, squats, lower back exercises, etc.

Yoga For Flexibility

Kangana dedicates her 45 minutes in a day to do yoga. This helps in shaping up her body and relaxes her body too. She also does meditation for 10 minutes each day. Meditation helps to calm your mind.

Kangana Ranaut's Diet Plan

The actress eats wholesome and nutritious foods. She includes a lot of foods which contain good carbohydrates. Her diet being a mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, consisting of 50 percent carbohydrates, 25 percent proteins and 25 percent of healthy fats, helps her has a healthy and fit body.

Her diet regime mainly consists of oatmeal, porridge, protein shake, eggs, vegetables, grilled chicken, dal, tofu, etc.

For breakfast, she eats porridge and cereals.

Mid-day snacks include consuming protein shakes and fruits.

For lunch, she has fresh salad, with dal, rice, boiled vegetables and two chapatis.

For evening snacks, she prefers a brown bread.

For dinner, she has boiled vegetables or salad and a soup.

Kangana Prefers Vegetarian Foods

Kangana Ranaut was a non-vegetarian who loved eating non-veg foods. But recently, she has turned into a vegetarian. She prefers eating small meals a day for every two hours once.

She avoids consuming unhealthy foods, junk foods, oily foods and sugary foods. Sometimes, she indulges in pizzas to curb her food cravings.

To keep her body hydrated, she drinks at least 10 to 12 glasses of water daily.

Kangana Ranaut's Diet And Workout Tips

The stunning actress shares some of her diet and workout tips, which are as follows:

Indulge occasionally to avoid cravings.

Eat a balanced well-balanced diet.

Avoid unhealthy junk foods.

Meditate daily to balance your mind and body.

