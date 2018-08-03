How To Use Triphala For Weight Loss

Triphala is a traditional ayurvedic formulation consisting of three fruits - Amalaki (Indian gooseberry), Bibhitaki (bedda nut), and Haritaki (black myrobalan). It aids in keeping the stomach, small intestine and large intestine healthy by flushing out the toxins. This, in turn, benefits weight loss, improves immunity, boosts metabolism and prevent microbial infections. In this article, we will be addressing how to lose weight with triphala.

What Is Triphala?

Triphala is an ancient herb formula that has its roots in India. It contains three fruits which is why it's called triphala. Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the fruits and it is rich in antioxidants and cleanses the body of toxins. The fruit aids in regulating the health of the pancreas, manages cholesterol and increases bone density.

Bibhitaki is the second fruit which aids in regulating blood cholesterol levels and keeps your muscles, and bones healthy.

Haritaki helps in removing toxins from the body thus helping in maintaining weight.

How Does Triphala Help In Losing Weight?

You will find triphala in the form of powder and tablets. As mentioned above triphala is made up of three fruits and their benefits are:

Amla or Amalaki is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and removes toxins from the body. Amla has high fibre content that aids in flushing out waste from the body. Amla also contains protein which can help control your cravings. Apart from this, amla has other health benefits - it's good for the lungs, prevents anaemia, boosts immunity and has powerful rejuvenating properties.

Haritaki is a safe laxative that can treat constipation. It also cleans the digestive tract and eliminates toxins from the body. This allows the digestive system to process food faster, which ultimately leads to weight loss. It can also treat other health issues like dementia and diabetes.

Bibhitaki has antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-diabetic, antimicrobial, analgesic, antispasmodic, antihypertensive and other properties that prevent the formation of plaque in the arteries. Bibhitaki also prevents the fat storage and water weight within the body due to the presence of gallic acid. It is a phenolic compound possessing anti-obesity properties.

Triphala strengthens and tones the tissues of the colon which helps in controlling your weight. It also keeps a check on your cholesterol levels by decreasing bad cholesterol, triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This helps in decreasing the body fat, calorie intake and maintains a healthy weight.

Other Benefits Of Triphala

1. Possesses Anti-inflammatory Properties

Triphala contains numerous antioxidants such as flavonoids, tannins, polyphenols and saponins, vitamin C and other potent plant compounds. These compounds have the ability to fight oxidative stress caused by free radicals that lead to chronic diseases.

Triphala has also been shown to reduce the risk of arthritis, heart disease, premature ageing, etc.

2. Treats Constipation

Triphala is used as a natural treatment for curing constipation. It acts as a laxative that clears your bowel. In addition, it lowers abdominal pain and flatulence too.

3. May Protect Against Cancers

Triphala has powerful antioxidants like polyphenols and gallic acid, a compound that is responsible for fighting against cancer.

4. Protection Against Dental Diseases

Triphala ensures dental health by preventing plaque formation which is a common cause of gum inflammation and cavities. It also reduces the growth of bacteria in the mouth due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

How To Consume Triphala For Weight Loss

Here are a few ways to consume triphala:

1. Triphala Powder And Warm Water

Add a tablespoon of triphala powder to a glass of water. Soak it overnight.

The next day, boil the water until it reduces to half. Allow it to cool and drink it.

2. Triphala Tea

Boil a cup of water and add a tablespoon of Triphala powder.

Boil it for 30 seconds and allow it to cool.

Before drinking add few drops of lime juice.

3. Triphala Powder And Cold Water

Add 2 teaspoons of triphala powder in a glass of normal water.

Soak it overnight and drink it first thing in the morning.

4. Triphala Powder, Cinnamon And Honey

Add 1 tbsp of triphala powder and a small cinnamon stick to a glass of water.

Soak it overnight and the next morning, add a tablespoon of honey and drink it.

