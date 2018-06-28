how to lose fat on pubic area

Do you know what is 'fat upper pubic area' (FUPA)? It means the extra fat that forms just above your pubic hair area. It's the only area in the body that you may or may not notice. Spots can be spotted easily on it but the extra fat, nah! So, here in this article, we will be writing about how to lose fat on the pubic area.

Understanding Your Pubic Area Fat

Your body stores fat in adipose tissues throughout the body. So, there are some people who have an abundance of cells in certain areas which causes fat to form there. This is usually a result of genetic factors, but women may develop fat in the pubic area after giving birth to her children because the muscles in that area become lax.

A poor diet which consists of sugar, refined grains, and consumption of alcohol can also cause fatty deposits on your body, which includes the upper pubic area too. You can control your diet, but you can't directly target a fatty pubic area for fat loss.

But the best part is, when you eat fewer calories than you burn, your body mobilizes fat stores for energy from your body and this results in slimming down the pubic area and other fatty areas in the body.

How To Get Rid Of FUPA In A Week

#Eat A Quality Diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is a must. Cut your calorie intake from 600 calories to 400 calories a day, the fewer number of calories you consume, the increased chances of less fat storage in the body. Avoid foods with simple carbohydrates like fast foods, refined grains, and processed foods and drinks like soda, alcohol, and sugar.

Also, limit spicy foods and oily junk foods that only increase weight. Incorporate healthy foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, grilled chicken, freshly squeezed juices, fish, eggs, etc.

Choose moderate servings of brown rice and whole wheat bread, instead of refined grains. Include lean protein into your diet and aim for 0.6 grams of protein per pound of your body weight every day. This will keep your tummy satisfied and the calories are also reduced.

Include fruits which are high in water content like watermelon, cucumber, pear, melons, citrus fruits, etc. Also drink 8 glasses of water daily to flush out the toxins.

#Exercises To Lose Belly Fat

Core exercises like planks, anti-rotation, and hanging leg raises aid in building strength and muscle in the area between your pubic bone and below your belly button.

Cardiovascular exercises like cycling or brisk walking will help you burn more calories in the pubic area. Work out by doing 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week and increase it to 250 minutes weekly to lose significant weight, which is recommended by the American College of Sports Medicine.

Strength training can also help you lose fat by boosting your metabolism. Freehand exercises can be easily done at home like planks, crunches, pelvic muscle exercise, pushups, etc.

Some of the exercises that you should do are:

Meditation - The primary cause of FUPA is stress which triggers major fat deposit in the pubic area. Practicing meditation daily will release the stress and relax your mind. It will keep your body under control and lower the chances of fat deposit in the pubic region as well as in the remaining parts of the body.

Get a leg up raise - By lying on the floor and doing crunches, it may have an adverse effect on the body as FUPA may start hanging down. So, instead try this exercise:

1. Stand straight, put the hands on your hips and pull your tummy inwards.

2. Slot in your lower abs muscles and utilize them to slowly lift your left leg while keeping your knee straight without bending a little.

3. Hold the posture for 3 seconds and then slowly move back to the position.

4. Do 3 sets with 10-15 repetitions.

Remix your workout - In order to lose weight effectively, remix your workout plan. Include cardio exercises and do an intense workout thrice a week. You should start with 30 minutes of cardio exercise, then move onto free hand exercise. Follow this workout plan on alternate days.

Chair lifts - You need to perform this exercise on a chair. Here' show you should do it:

1. Sit on a chair so that your spine can rest on the back of the chair.

2. Grasp the sides of the chair with both hands and squeeze your abs muscles hard but softly.

3. Keep your legs flattened and slowly elevate it up and off the chair about an inch.

4. Remain in this position for a few seconds and then return

to the normal position.

Planks - This exercise can be easily done by placing your elbows and palms on the floor.

1. Balance your body on your elbows and toes.

2. Now lift your body upwards and keep it in a straight line.

3. Hold this posture for 30 seconds.

