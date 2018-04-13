How To Go On A Green Tea Diet Plan To Lose Weight Fast

Tea is one of the most common beverages around the world. Green tea is one of the most popular beverages consumed by people who mostly want to lose weight. Many drink green tea to lose weight, but what happens is a wrong method of drinking tea during the day that hinders the weight loss process. Here's a complete green tea diet plan to lose weight fast.

Green tea contains an active antioxidant compound called catechins. One of the catechins known as Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) aids in boosting metabolism and in burning the fat faster. This catechins helps to mobilize the fat by inhibiting an enzyme that breaks down a hormone called norepinephrine. Norepinephrine signals the fat cells to break down fat and green tea also contains a generous amount of caffeine that stimulates weight loss.

Green Tea And Weight Loss

Green tea has higher concentrations of polyphenols, also called catechins. This is actively linked to weight loss. These catechins prevent the accumulation of body fat as well as increase body temperature, so you burn more calories.

Apart form that, green tea is also a source of caffeine. Caffeine helps the body to burn both calories and fats. You will burn 9 extra calories for every 100 milligrams of caffeine you drink.

How To Do The Green Tea Diet Plan

According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, you need to drink 2 to 3 cups of green tea a day. Depending on the brewing techniques, 1 cup of green tea has about 120 to 320 mg of catechins and 10 to 60 mg of caffeine.

Monday:

Early morning - 1 cup green tea + 1 tablespoon of lime juice.

Pre-lunch - (11 a.m) 1 cup of green tea.

Pre-dinner (5.00 p.m) 1 cup green tea + 1 multi-grain biscuit.

Why Does This Work?

Lime juice when added to green tea enhances the taste and flavour. It also aids in boosting your immunity. Pre-lunch and pre-dinner green tea will suppress your appetite and prevent you from eating too much in excess quantities. Have yogurt or buttermilk after dinner that will also help in weight loss and digestion. Keep your lunch and dinner nutritious but light.

Tuesday:

Early morning (7.30 a.m) - 1 cup green tea with ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Pre lunch (11.00 a.m) - 1 cup green tea.

Pre-dinner (5 p.m) - 1 cup green tea + 1 cracker biscuit.

Why Does This Work?

Why have cinnamon with green tea? Cinnamon aids in burning the excess fat. It also adds sweetness and flavour to the green tea. Have a cup of fruits post lunch that will help in preventing you from eating unhealthy snacks. If you don't like the taste of cinnamon, you can use black pepper as a substitute.

Wednesday:

Early morning - 1 cup green tea with honey.

Pre-lunch - 1 cup green tea.

Pre-dinner - 1 cup green tea + ¼th cup of boiled corn with a dash of lime juice.

Why Does This Work?

Honey is antibacterial in nature and is a potent antibiotic agent and therefore helps to keep you strong and healthy. Start your morning with a cup of green tea and honey. Substituting sugar for honey can help you cut down 63 percent of calories. Honey and green tea can help breakdown food particles in the body, especially when consumed in the morning. Green tea and honey will also help wash away the unwanted toxins from your system.

Thursday:

Early morning - 1 cup of green tea.

Pre-lunch - 1 cup of green tea.

Pre-dinner - 1 cup of green tea

Why Does This Work?

Kick-starting your day with green tea will boost up your metabolism. Having green tea before lunch and dinner will help in suppressing your appetite. Eat a nutritious lunch and dinner that will prevent you from getting bored of this green tea diet.

Friday:

Early morning (7.30 a.m) - green tea with ½ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Pre-lunch - 1 cup of green tea.

Pre-dinner - 1 cup of green tea + ½ cup of unsalted popcorn.

Why Does This Work?

The combination of green tea and cinnamon tastes good and also aids in losing weight. Eating unsalted popcorn with green tea before dinner will further aid in weight loss. Have a protein-packed dinner that will keep your taste buds remain active and tone your muscles.

Saturday:

Early morning - 1 cup of green tea with lime juice.

Pre-lunch - 1 cup of green tea.

Pre-dinner - 1 cup of green tea

Why Does This Work?

Starting your day with a cup of green tea and a tasty breakfast will accelerate your metabolism and help in shedding off those extra pounds. Before lunch, only drink green tea and have a protein-packed lunch and dinner. Also, drinking a cup of green tea before dinner will help start your metabolism. Instead of lime juice, you could use apple cider vinegar as a substitute.

Sunday:

Early morning - green tea with honey and cinnamon.

Pre-lunch - 1 cup of green tea

Pre-dinner - 1 cup of green tea + 1 multi-grain cracker.

Why Does This Work?

Green tea with cinnamon and honey jump-starts your metabolism and aids in weight loss. All calories count when it comes to losing weight. A cup of plain green tea has only 2 calories and adding 1 tablespoon of honey and cinnamon will further help in reducing the calorie content.

Green Tea Side Effects

The side effects of green tea can range from mild to serious problems which include headache, nervousness, sleep problems, vomiting, diarrhoea, irritability, irregular heartbeat, tremor, heartburn, dizziness, ringing in the ears, convulsions and confusion.

So, moderate consumption of green tea is fine.

