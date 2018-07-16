How Much Protein Do You Exactly Need For Weight Loss?

For men who are trying to reduce body fat and retain lean muscle simultaneously, the key lies in systematic calorie restriction along with adequate protein intake. It's owing to a number of pivotal factors that eating adequate protein is almost synonymous to your success while you're on a weight-loss journey.

Multiple researches have repeatedly proven that abiding by a high-protein diet can help you in preventing the loss of lean muscle-mass which is commonly associated with weight loss.

Besides, it also helps you burn more fat and gain muscle. And, believe us, the ability of protein to increase calorie burning, decrease hunger, and also maintain muscle mass-all at the same time-is indeed incomparable.

But before you start having eggs coupled with a side of grilled chicken for every meal of athe day, do note that there also remains a possibility to have too much of a good thing. Do you know what excess protein can do to your body? It winds up and gets stored as fat.

So how do you exactly know when you've crossed that line? We're here to help you understand that.

So all of you who've read those "recommended daily protein-allowance for the average man" and how it suggests you consume a set amount of 56 grams; throw that number out of the window, right away. The perfect grams of protein to be consumed is different for every single person, majorly depending on their weight.

Lucky for you, we bring this comprehensive guidelines crafted by our health experts so that now you have a clearer idea of how much protein your body needs to lose weight; how much protein you need each day to reach your fitness and athletic goals.

Know Your Goal By Heart

Simply because a particular diet works for your mate, it doesn't necessarily imply that it'll work for you too. You need to get rid of that idea, now!

In order to gain muscle and lose weight, it is recommended to consume 1.2 - 1.7 grams of protein per Kg of your body weight. Broken further down, that means a 68 Kgs person needs about 81 gm - 115 grams of protein, whilst someone who's 80 Kgs needs 97 gm - 138 grams.

These numbers might seem to be much higher than the amounts you've been recommended earlier. Trust us, scientific studies have shown that doubling the recommended daily protein allowance actually preserves and builds muscle better.

As you start seeing good results in your weight loss journey, you should also continue to update your protein goals according to this formula.

Make Sure To Eat Enough

The best way to reap maximum benefits of protein benefits is to incorporate it into your diet over the course of a day-start with breakfast. People who eat protein-rich breakfasts consume 200 calories fewer than those who didn't. You can get 15 grams from any good Greek yogurt or some 6 grams from an egg.

Also, for lunch and dinner, you can resort to other obvious protein-rich food items like grilled chicken and protein shakes. If you feel that you're still missing the mark, don't forget to exploit snack time to your advantage.

Do You Really Need Protein Supplements?

Almost all protein supplements in the market are pretty expensive and some also contain sugars and other artificial ingredients. Then why waste money, that also to consume some extra calories?

You can meet your daily protein needs just by including healthy protein foods in your meals and snacks. And most of such foods are already there in your kitchen. For instance, a single egg provides about 5 grams of protein and an egg white about 4 grams.

So for breakfast, if you blend an egg with a few whites, you can easily make a diet-friendly scramble, which will give you around 15 grams of protein without much added fat. Even at dinner or lunch you can include a piece of lean chicken; a 4-ounce serving generally provides 26 grams of protein.

In addition, foods with protein also come with other vital vitamins and minerals-iron, calcium, niacin, and thiamin-that are essential to your diet.

If you're travelling, carry high-protein snacks with you. These portable snacks keep hunger at bay, besides making it easier to stick to your diet plan even when you're on the move.

Incorporate these tips instantly into your daily diet, and start seeing the results! For any queries, reach out to us or drop your message in the "Comments" section below.