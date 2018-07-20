How Kareena Kapoor Lost Her Weight After Pregnancy?

How to get back in shape after pregnancy? This is the most often asked question of newbie mothers. Getting into shape becomes quite a challenge for mothers. So, here's what we will be writing today: How Kareena Kapoor lost weight after pregnancy with the help of her dietitian Rujuta Diwekar.

Kareena Kapoor put on 18 kg during her pregnancy and she flaunted her figure to the world during that time. But after her son Taimur was born her goal was to let everything inside her body that changed in the nine months of her pregnancy to get back into order.

Rujuta Diwekar urged Kareena to focus on a healthy diet and sustainable fitness which means the key to sustainable weight loss is to do it in a healthy manner without going on any crash diets.

Kareena Kapoor Post-pregnancy Weight Loss Tips Shared By Rujuta Diwekar

These are the following post-pregnancy weight loss tips on how to get back to shape while maintaining and building a strong body post pregnancy.

1. Loss Of Calcium

It is important for women to know that in one pregnancy, you lose five years of calcium in the body. So, while getting back into shape, you also need to increase the amount of calcium in your diet by having a glass of milk at night which Kareena followed.

Dairy products like cheese, milk, yogurt, etc. consist of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) that helps you burn more fat. Also, these fatty acids lead to removing stubborn fat from the areas like the tummy.

2. Removing Dark Circles

It is very common for women to have dark circles postpartum. So, Kareena was suggested by her dietitian to increase the intake of foods rich in vitamin B12 and iron, such as chaach, pickle and curd. Also, sesame seeds are full of vitamin B12 and iron that can help to get rid of dark circles.

Other foods like coconut with jaggery and bajra roti with ghee and jaggery can also up your iron levels. Binging should be done in controlled amounts.

3. Say Yes To Rice

Many women try to avoid rice to lose weight post-pregnancy. But, Rujuta advised Kareena to eat rice twice a day to allow her to bring back a lot of the good bacteria that something as strenuous as a delivery may wash out.

4. Don't Opt For Crash Diets

Crash diets should be a big no-no for post-pregnancy weight loss because these diets lead to a lot of lifestyle disorders, such as post pregnancy thyroid.

This is because crash diets reduce the calorie intake to a certain extent that your body is forced to slow down its metabolism.

It is also necessary to not just only lose weight but also to rebuild your bone and muscle density which will make you look compact. And if your bone and muscle density is less, the more flabbier you look.

5. Walking Exercise Is A Must

Walking is the best exercise in the world because post pregnancy, getting on a treadmill can be difficult. Her dietitian suggests 20 to 30 minutes of walking can really help.

Want To Lose Weight Naturally? The Weight Loss Diet By Rujuta Diwekar

The celebrity dietitian has shared other clean eating tips and losing weight while you are at it. The diet includes what to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner to keep a svelte body and keep you satisfied.

Meal 1: What To Eat Early Morning

Seasonal fruits or dried fruits or soaked nuts should be consumed within 15 minutes of waking up.

Meal 2: What To Eat For Breakfast

Homemade breakfast with ghee should be eaten within 60-90 minutes after your pre-breakfast meal.

Meal 3: What To Eat Before Lunch

Within 2-3 hours of breakfast eat nuts or drink coconut water.

Meal 4: What To Eat For Lunch

Within 2 to 3 hours, eat rice or roti, vegetables or meat or dal with accompaniments like curd or pickle with ghee.

Meal 5: What To Eat For Mid-meal

Within 2 to 3 hours of lunch have a glass of buttermilk.

Meal 6: What To Eat For Evening Snack

Between 4 to 6 pm, have a wholesome meal similar to breakfast or portion of your lunch.

Meal 7: What To Eat For Dinner

2-3 hours before bedtime, have rice or millets with ghee.

Meal 8: Before Bedtime (if hungry)

Milk with cashews or chyavanprash.

Aerila Silk Yoga Technique To Lose Post Pregnancy Weight

Kareena Kapoor started doing aerial silk yoga after her pregnancy that strengthened her core muscles. She also practiced 'flying fit' a type of aerial exercise that calls for twists and Pilates.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Diet Plan Is What Will Motivate You Today