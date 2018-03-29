Here Are 8 Surprising Ways In Which Eating Sugar Makes You Sick!

Rasagullas, laddus, donuts, cakes, chocolates, milkshakes - if this list of delicious goodies makes your mouth water, just by reading their names, then, you surely have a sweet-tooth!

Even if we are not a big fans of sweets, many of us may still have one of two things that we love and consume on a regular basis, which can contain a lot of sugar.

For example, soft drinks, fruit juices and even a few fruits themselves can contain a lot of sugar!

Now, we may already know the fact that consuming foods which are high in sugar content is not very good for health.

However, this fact hasn't seemed to have stopped many people from still indulging in sweet treats on a regular basis.

Most people feel that consuming foods rich in sugar can just cause weight gain and possibly tooth decay.

However, the list of health problems caused by consuming excess sugar is much longer!

In fact, statistics and research studies have shown that excess sugar can cause even a few fatal diseases in people!

So, here are a few surprising ways in which sugar can make you sick:

1. Heart Troubles

A recent research study conducted at the Harvard University stated that, adults whose daily diet includes sugary foods which make up at least 25% of the daily calorie limit, are more likely to develop heart problems which are fatal, compared to people who do not consume sugary foods on a daily basis. So, it is quite evident that, making sugary foods a part of your daily diet can harm your heart health, by causing one or more ailments in the cardiac system.

2. Dementia

Another research study conducted by the University of Bath in 2017 has opined that, there is a direct link between consuming excess sugary foods on a daily basis and being affected by dementia during old age. Sugar contains an enzyme which can cause an abnormal build up of protein in the brain, over the years, causing diseases like dementia.

3. Childhood Obesity

It is a fact that most children like sweet foods, which are high in sugar content. However, if parents do not make an effort to stop their children from consuming excess sugary foods on a daily basis, then, it could cause childhood obesity. Childhood obesity is linked to other major ailments like juvenile diabetes, heart troubles, high cholesterol, depression, etc., in children.

4. Digestive Diseases

Consuming sugary foods on a regular basis can also deteriorate the health of your gut/intestines. The enzymes found in sugar can kill the good bacteria present in the lining of the colon, causing ailments like acidity, constipation, bloating, indigestion, hunger pangs and even dangerous diseases like colon cancer.

5. Liver Damage

A number of studies have shown that consuming excess sugary foods can be as harmful for the liver, as alcohol is! Sugar molecules also need to be processed in the liver during digestion. These sugar molecules can be hard to be broken down by the liver, making the liver work harder, thus causing liver damage and liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

6. Premature Ageing

Signs of ageing such as wrinkles, greying of hair, slowed down metabolism, weakened immune system, fatigue, etc., happen gradually, as a person starts to age. However, if a person has an unhealthy lifestyle, including a diet which is high in sugar, it can cause the cells to age faster, causing premature ageing, which can be a disappointment as well as unhealthy!

7. Cancer

Another research study, conducted at the University of Texas, in Dallas, has found a direct link between a diet high in sugar and certain types of cancers. The study says that sugar molecules can feed the cancerous cells which develop in the body, making them multiply at a faster rate, causing a full-blown cancer in no time!

8. Depression

Yet another research study conducted at the Colombia University Medical Centre, has stated that, consuming lots of sugary foods on a daily basis can increase the risk of developing mental diseases, such as depression. A high amount of sugar in the blood can cause a fluctuation in the brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine, which can cause depression and also anxiety.