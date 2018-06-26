Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: His Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Revealed

Arjun Kapoor is the current Bollywood heartthrob, ever since he made his film debut in the Indian film industry. Since then he has won several accolades and impressed everyone with his acting skills. Today, on his birthday, we will be sharing his diet and fitness secrets.

How Did Arjun Kapoor Lose Weight?

Before entering Bollywood, he was overweight and weighed around 140 kilos when he was 22. Arjun was sluggish, grumpy, and couldn't run continuously for 10 seconds. He then was working as an assistant producer in Hindi films after which his mind changed and he aspired to become an actor.

His constant source of inspiration was none other than Salman Khan. Salman advised him to lose weight and kept him from eating junk foods.

Arjun's sheer hard work, dedication, and patience have made his weight loss journey successful and he transformed himself from 140 kilos to shedding 53 kilos in two years.

Arjun Kapoor's Diet Plan

The actor is a big-time foodie and a meat lover by nature. He loved eating fast foods so much that he would gobble up six McDonalds burgers at one go. However, when it came to losing weight, he inculcated good eating habits and stayed away from junk food.

His diet would include the following:

Breakfast - He chose whole wheat brown bread toast over white bread, accompanied by six egg whites and an egg yolk.

Lunch - For lunch, he has bajra roti or atta roti, dal, chicken, and sabzi.

Dinner - His dinner meal comprises fish or chicken and rice. He ended his day with a protein shake after a workout.

Instead of white rice, Arjun Kapoor prefers eating quinoa, a South American grain which is an excellent source of protein. He avoids eating sweets and stays away from the carbohydrates.

He does not consume sugar and has replaced the ingredient with healthier options like strawberries, pineapples, etc. He also prefers drinking black coffee.

He has kept a cheat day for himself that can boost his metabolism to a higher level. Every Sunday, Arjun enjoyed his cheat day by eating all his favourite foods and bunked the gym. This helped him in many ways to overcome his temptation.

He even advised his fans that losing weight is not only about going to the gym every day, but also keeping a check on your diet. Both of these will help you in achieving your weight loss goal.

Arjun Kapoor's Workout Plan

Arjun Kapoor followed a strict workout regimen with dedication and determination and succeeded in shedding off the extra weight. However, he knew that gaining muscle mass is also important; the actor incorporated regular gym sessions into his weight loss regimen.

Arjun would train himself five days a week for an hour or two per day. He also went on to practice RAW 28, a combination of strength, functional, and endurance training. And thanks to this, he managed to lose 50 kg in four years.

His workout includes the following:

1. Weight training and cardio exercises

2. CrossFit training for 20 minutes.

3. Circuit training.

4. Bench Press.

5. Pull-ups.

6. Deadlifts.

7. Squats.

The 2 States actor swears by 20 minutes of CrossFit training, which is a high-intensity full-body workout.

Here are some of the foodie secrets of Arjun Kapoor that you may not have known:

The actor loves the food cooked by his paternal grandmother which includes jungli mutton, laal maas, kaali dal, pyaz wale chawal, and rajma.

He admitted that he is not a great cook himself, but he loves to eat.

He eats vegetarian food but he hates eating karela (bitter gourd).

The actor enjoys eating Chinese cuisine but is not so fond of seafood.

Arjun once confessed in a show of his love for Rajasthani foods like laal maas and ghevar.

Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday! And we hope that you get your fitness and diet motivation from him. Do let us know in the comment section below.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 8 Yoga Exercises For Increasing Sperm Count