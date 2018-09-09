Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The Mission Mangal Actor's Diet And Fitness Secrets Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

The 'Khiladi of Bollywood' Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors who is known for following his fitness routine diligently. Even before he entered Bollywood, Akshay was a trained martial arts expert and is professionally trained in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. Today on his 52nd birthday, we will be sharing his diet and fitness secrets.

He has a holistic approach towards fitness and that's one of the reasons why he never starts his day without working out. He is perhaps the only Bollywood actor who performs his own stunts in films.

The actor's fitness mantra is very simple - getting to bed early, a disciplined workout routine and a healthy and nutritious diet.

Let's have a look at his diet and fitness routine.

Akshay Kumar's Fitness Routine

Akshay Kumar does not believe in maintaining abs, but rather focuses on building his strength and keeping his body fit and flexible by doing shadowboxing, kickboxing, yoga and meditation. He also loves doing other outdoor activities like trekking or playing basketball. He regularly keeps his fans updated with the new type of workouts he does or other physical activities.

In one of his Instagram posts, he captioned a picture saying, "Core training my way through the summer heat with these wooden beads...great for the back and stomach muscles".

Akshay Kumar's Diet Routine

Akshay Kumar follows a simple diet and he eats everything. He eats his meals on time and finishes his dinner by 7 pm every day. He prefers home-cooked food and doesn't indulge in drinking caffeine, alcohol or smoking cigarettes.

This is Akshay's daily meal plan:

For breakfast, he has parathas and a glass of milk.

At noon, a bowl of fresh fruits and nuts.

For lunch, a balanced meal consisting of lentils, brown rice, vegetables or lean meat and a bowl of yogurt.

A glass of fresh fruit juice without sugar in the evening.

He has a very light dinner which comprises of soups, sautéed veggies and salads.

Akshay Kumar's Fitness And Diet Tips

1. Avoid eating after 6:30 pm as it's important to give rest to your stomach. Food takes at least 4 to 5 hours to digest so, it is advisable to eat early before going to bed.

2. Don't have protein shakes as it may have a negative effect in the long run.

3. Don't overexert your body while working out.

4. Limit your salt and sugar intake.

5. Meditate for at least half an hour daily to reduce stress.

6. Keep a container full of nuts and fruits to snack on.

7. Drink 4 to 5 litres of water daily.

8. If you cannot exercise, walk for 15 minutes daily.

We are sure these tips will come in handy to stay fit and healthy. We wish Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday!