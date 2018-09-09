Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Diet & Workout Regime

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, is one of the few actors for whom fitness is a way of life. He has always admitted that he is a fitness freak and has been professionally trained in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. He also follows a strict diet. On his birthday, we will discuss his diet and workout regimen.
Akshay Kumar isn't very fond of the gym as he is more into kick-boxing, shadow-boxing, yoga, basketball and climbing.
He once revealed in an interview that his fitness mantra is a disciplined lifestyle, good workout routine and a balanced diet. He practises all by himself without any weights or a fitness trainer. He prefers lean muscle over a bulky one. During the shooting of a movie, Akshay Kumar had climbed 74 flights of stairs, such is his dedication.
Let's have a look at his diet and workout regimen.
The Workout Regimen Of Akshay Kumar
Akshay wakes up early and chooses martial arts over gym for functional fitness and a lean and toned body. This is his workout regimen.
1. Martial arts
Akshay had once revealed in an interview that martial arts keep him strong inside out. It teaches you patience, discipline and humility and also boosts self-esteem and confidence, making you more powerful than you could imagine. Learning martial arts will strengthen your body, mind and spirit, thereby improving your physical and mental strength.
2. Muay Thai
Muay Thai is another form of martial arts exercise that provides lean and muscular muscles with a focus on core and lower body strength. Muay Thai involves various kicks and footwork drills that strengthen the musculature of the lower body. From muscle endurance to force production, Muay Thai delivers it all.
3. Kick-boxing
Kick-boxing is a martial art which combines boxing with elements of karate. Fitness enthusiasts like Akshay Kumar practice kick-boxing as an aerobic workout. The areas that kick-boxing targets are core muscles, arms, legs, glutes, and back.
The benefits of the workout are immense - it keeps your heart pumping, burns plenty of calories, keeps your body flexible, and the kicks and punches make your body stronger.
4. Shadow-boxing
It is a killer cardio workout that burns up to 400 calories per hour. So basically, a person weighing 63 kg burns approximately 382 calories per hour.
Shadow-boxing aids in developing foot speed, hand coordination and technique. Since, your abs and back muscles are used more, shadow-boxing tones your abs and back muscles, and improves your strength, endurance and reflexes.
5. Parkour strength training
The handstand is an important fundamental of a parkour strength training. Handstands increase your upper body strength, spatial awareness and balance of the body. Furthermore, parkour is a full body workout that fosters creativity, builds core strength, bone strength, boosts confidence and promotes quick-thinking skills.
6. Yoga and meditation
Akshay Kumar never misses his yoga exercises and meditation as they help him keep his mind and body, healthy and happy. He wakes up early in the morning at 4.30 am and practises yoga and meditation. Practising yoga every day will improve your balance, endurance, flexibility and strength.
Meditation, on the other hand, keeps your mind sharp, strengthens your immune system and relieves stress and anxiety.
7. Climbing
Akshay climbs stairs almost daily even while shooting too. To get in shape for a movie named Boss, he had climbed 50 flights of stairs. Stair climbing helps burn more calories than jogging and it's useful for those aiming for a slimmer bottom as multiple muscles in the body are put to work which are quadriceps, calves, glutes, hips and hamstrings. The legs also become stronger and denser.
Apart from these workouts, he enjoys doing other activities like hopping, running, hiking, trekking, biking, etc. He works out 5 to 6 times a week for not more than 45 minutes.
The Diet That Akshay Kumar Follows
physique. He once said in an interview that he finishes his dinner by 7 pm and advises everyone to eat every 3 hours to prevent unwanted cravings.
This is his daily meal plan.
- For breakfast, he has parathas and a glass of milk.
- At noon, a bowl of fresh fruits and nuts.
- For lunch, a balanced meal of lentils, brown rice, vegetables or lean meat and a bowl of yogurt.
- A glass of fresh fruit juice without sugar in the evening.
- He has a very light dinner which comprises soups, sauteed veggies and salads.
Akshay Kumar's Fitness And Diet Tips
1. Avoid eating after 6:30 pm as it's important to give rest to your stomach. Food takes at least 4 to 5 hours to digest so, it is advisable to eat early before going to bed.
2. Don't have protein shakes as it may have a negative effect in the long run.
3. Don't overexert your body while working out.
4. Limit your salt and sugar intake.
5. Meditate for at least half an hour daily to reduce stress.
6. Keep a container full of nuts and fruits to snack on.
7. Drink 4 to 5 litres of water daily.
8. If you cannot exercise walk for 15 minutes daily.
We are sure these tips will come in handy to keep you fit and healthy. We wish Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday!
