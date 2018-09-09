Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Diet & Workout Regime

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, is one of the few actors for whom fitness is a way of life. He has always admitted that he is a fitness freak and has been professionally trained in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. He also follows a strict diet. On his birthday, we will discuss his diet and workout regimen.

Akshay Kumar isn't very fond of the gym as he is more into kick-boxing, shadow-boxing, yoga, basketball and climbing.

He once revealed in an interview that his fitness mantra is a disciplined lifestyle, good workout routine and a balanced diet. He practises all by himself without any weights or a fitness trainer. He prefers lean muscle over a bulky one. During the shooting of a movie, Akshay Kumar had climbed 74 flights of stairs, such is his dedication.

Let's have a look at his diet and workout regimen.

The Workout Regimen Of Akshay Kumar

Akshay wakes up early and chooses martial arts over gym for functional fitness and a lean and toned body. This is his workout regimen.