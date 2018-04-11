Guys! Replace Your Supplements With These 5 Foods To Gain Weight Naturally

Gaining weight can be as hard as losing it. Yes, although most people don't understand that, but the struggle is real.

And in order to gain weight, the recommendation you're most likely to come across is that of protein supplements. Commercials for protein supplements are everywhere-athletes with rippling abs and bulging biceps are constantly touting its benefits for bulking up-but, trust us, the advertisements are misleading.

Why? Besides burning a hole in your pocket, these supplements also upset your digestive systems, disturb blood sugar levels, affect your hormones, damage your liver, and the list goes on.

Everybody craves to flaunt a body that is fit, shapely, and muscular, and to achieve that nothing can be better than challenging, consistent workouts backed by a well-balanced, natural diet.

If you are looking for a supplement-free approach to gain weight, then this article is for you. Continue reading the following beneficial tips on how to gain weight, but the healthy way:

Step 1: Determine Your Protein Requirements

Any active person roughly needs 0.8 g of protein per kg of the body weight. For instance, if you weigh an 80 kg, your body demands 64 g of protein each day.

Warning: extra protein is never stored by the body and in no way will help you build muscle mass. Once you've determined your body's requirements, you can opt for consuming protein from a number of healthy foods, including nuts, fish, poultry, yogurt, milk, etc.

Step 2: Eat More Calories Than What Your Body Burns

If you want to bulk up, it is mandatory to eat more calories than what you expend. Honestly, it doesn't matter if you think you eat a lot. You got to make sure that you eat healthier and more frequent meals-a well-balanced diet is the key. If you follow a strict exercise regimen, your calories have to come from a variety of sources, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, low-fat dairy and lean protein.

Step 3: Be Consistent With Your Workouts

In order to build muscles beside gaining weight, take yourself through a comprehensive strength-training program that caters to every muscle group in your body. And work towards building your muscle gradually. Perform two more repetitions than the previous workout for the next two consecutive workouts.

But the key lies in consistency. If you aren't consistently challenging your muscles, it would face atrophy in no time. The best way to deal with this is to mark your own workout appointments on the calendar.

Now since you've got the tips & tricks to gain weight naturally by totally abandoning commercial protein supplements, let us help you gain a comprehensive idea about the food items that can help you with your weight gain programme.

If you are running on the treadmill for hours or lifting heavy weights, and still eating all the junk foods, you are most likely to gain extra fat, and not muscle.

To help you, here we're listing out 5 natural foods that help in weight gain without any side effects:

1. Go Bananas:

Packed with protein, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients, a couple of bananas per day can be the perfect companion for those who want to gain weight. The average banana has around 100 calories to keep you healthy and charged round the clock. Enjoy!

2. Love Eggs:

Name any essential nutrient the body needs, and eggs have bits of them all. An egg holds about 75 calories and comes with a ton of cooking options. Scramble them, poach, boil, or eat them as an omelette-they're sure to add on to your mass.

3. Go Nuts Over Nuts:

These pocket-sized daily doses of necessary diet contain as much as 200 calories in a handful. Yes, you heard it right! On top, any peanut butter fan here? Peanut butter can provide 188 calories, while almond butter another 200.

4. A Whole lotta Milk:

First, do not sweeten your milk with chocolate or flavoured syrup or even plain sugar-sweeteners do not make up quality calories. 500 ml of milk contains about 120 calories, and you can drink whole fat milk four to five times in a day.

5. Stick To Rice:

We know rice is the backbone of our (Indians) daily diet. And guess what? It makes one of the healthiest ways to gain weight. Being filled with carbohydrates, rice is indeed a good option, especially if you are the one with very low appetite.

Always remember:

the goal is to eat more than what you burn. And, stop eating anything and everything in the name of increasing calories. Today! Try to eat as much quality, natural food as possible and less of processed ones.

Let us know your results in the comments section below.