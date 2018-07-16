5 Best Exercises To Burn Belly Fat

That area in between your pecs and lower half-be it gut, beer belly, love handles, or whatever else you call it-is the most stubborn and resistant to weight loss. However, we've got good news for you!

Losing belly fat is actually all about clean, balanced eating, consistent workouts, and regular, restorative sleep. That's all! Dump that sedentary lifestyle that you're leading right now and brace a disciplined one to soon get a flat, firm belly-the outward sign which shows that you keep fit and watch what you eat.

Even beyond the vanity aspects, a chiselled torso also makes you stronger and lesser prone to injuries. That's due to involving-in every movement you do-dozens of muscles between your shoulders and hips.

5 Exercises to Burning Belly Fat

To craft that lean, rock-hard waist you need to begin with the right moves. We, at Boldsky, recommend these 5 exercises if you dedicatedly wish to hammer the muscles in between your shoulders and hips, alongside getting better metabolism.

1. Burpee- Working as many muscles as possible is the key to losing your gut. The burpee is great at doing that. Going from a push-up to a jump and again back to the first position-doing it hits every muscle in your body.

How To Do: Start with a regular push-up position, do a push-up, quickly reverse and then jump to stand. That's 1 rep.

2. Mountain Climber- The mountain climber can be called a moving plank. But what makes this move difficult is that every time you lift a foot off the floor, your core works overtime to keep your body stable and straight.

You can also do it in interval-style: perform as many reps as you can for 20 seconds, rest for the next 10 and repeat the same for 4 minutes. This way, it contributes to ramp up your heart rate, besides burning a ton of calories.

How To Do: Imagine the position of a push-up with your hands right below your shoulders and body forming a straight line. From this starting position, lift your right foot off the floor and drive your right knee towards the chest. Tap the floor with each foot, return to starting position, and repeat.

3. Kettlebell Swing- This is one of the best calorie-burning exercises of all times. To move that heavy iron ball, your body engages hefty fat-burning groups of muscles, such as glutes, hips, and quads. And as a result, it skyrockets your heart rate right away, hammering your core.

Scientifically speaking, the momentum of the bell when at the top of the swing tries to pull you forward, clenching your abs similar to performing a standing plank.

How To Do: Hold a kettlebell, rock back slightly, and hike the kettlebell between your legs. Thereafter, squeeze your glutes, thrust your hips forward, and swing the weight till shoulder height.

4. Medicine Ball Slam- Performing explosive movements, such as the med-ball slam, requires all the muscles from the neck to your hips to work together. And if you propel the ball with more power, you'll elevate your heart rate and, simultaneously, burn some serious belly flab.

How To Do: Hold the ball above your head, and then slam it on the floor as hard as you can. Catch as it rebounds and repeat.

5. Dumbbell Overhead Lunge- Add a dumbbell over your head during a lunge, and feel having a core chiseler suddenly. As the load shifts every rep, all your muscles in the torso need to work together so that the weight remains directly above you. It also engages your back and butt, because hunched shoulders and weak glutes also contribute to bulging belly.

How To Do: You need a pair of medium/light-weight dumbbells. Push them over your head, step forward to form a lunge position, pause a while, and then move your leg forward. Keep walking with alternate feet, that way.

In case of any query, please drop a comment in the section below and we shall surely revert to you.