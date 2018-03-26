Can You Lose Weight By Eating Salads And Fruits

Salads & Fruits Are Not Enough Protein

Fruits and green leafy vegetables are short in protein. Protein is required in your diet to provide amino acids, which the body uses to maintain healthy tissues, transport oxygen and boost your immune system.

According to Harvard Health, protein is good for losing weight. Protein will keep your stomach full thus curbing your hunger towards unhealthy junk foods.

You Will Miss Out On Other Nutrients

Relying only on fruits and salads means you are missing out on other nutrients. This might put you at a risk of several nutrient deficiencies like deficiencies in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, calcium, zinc and vitamin D.

This can have serious side effects on your health and can increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Nutritional Considerations

When you are consuming salads and protein for quick weight loss, you will get adequate amounts of nutrients that are there in fruits and vegetables, such as dietary fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, iron, etc., along with animal protein or plant-based protein.

Apart form having fruits and salads for weight loss, choose fatty fishes or fat-free dairy products such as yogurt, milk, and cheese to meet your calcium needs.

Ingredients To Include In Salads

If you want to lose weight by eating salads, emphasize on fresh fruits and vegetables because they are low in calories. Also, certain fruits and vegetables are high in water content and dietary fibre that will fill your stomach up.

Ingredients for a vegetable salad include lettuce, spinach, sprouts, tomatoes, beans, and cucumbers teamed with grilled chicken or turkey breast.

For vegetarian-friendly individuals, protein foods like nuts, beans, and soy products can be consumed. For a fruit salad, the ingredients include grapes, orange, berries, pears, melons or apples.

Ingredients To Avoid In Salads

Avoid using salad dressing,. as it is high in calories, so only eat a small amount of it if you are trying to lose weight. Also, avoid using cheese and high-fat meats such as cold cuts and bacon. Instead add olive oil as a salad dressing.

If you are eating a fruit salad, don't add full-fat whipped cream as a topping.

A Better Approach To Losing Weight

Combine fruits and salads with lean protein and whole grains for additional health benefits. A large bowl of salad can be a satisfying main course to help you lose weight.

A side salad along with a main course can also fill you up. For breakfast or snack, consume fresh fruit salad with yogurt for some protein and calcium.