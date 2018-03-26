Salads are one of the sought-after foods for weight loss. They fit well into a healthful diet. You can make salads by combining fruits and vegetables, so that it doesn't get boring by eating the same old salad. In this article, we will be discussing about whether can you lose weight by eating salads and fruits or not.
Preparing salads carefully will not only help you to lose weight, but also help you to meet the daily recommendations of fruit and vegetable consumption. Choosing the right nutrient-dense ingredients for your salads and eating a variety of healthy foods will add on to your weight loss goal.
A weight loss diet menu with only salads and protein can help you to lose weight, but you need to plan it carefully to reduce your risk of other health problems.
Benefits Of Salads And Fruits
Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient that can keep your hair and skin in a healthy state. It also acts as an antioxidant to protect your cells from oxidative damage. Salads and fruits contain fibre, which keeps your tummy satisfied after your meals. They also provide potassium, vitamin A and other essential nutrients.
Salads & Fruits Are Not Enough Protein
Fruits and green leafy vegetables are short in protein. Protein is required in your diet to provide amino acids, which the body uses to maintain healthy tissues, transport oxygen and boost your immune system.
According to Harvard Health, protein is good for losing weight. Protein will keep your stomach full thus curbing your hunger towards unhealthy junk foods.
You Will Miss Out On Other Nutrients
Relying only on fruits and salads means you are missing out on other nutrients. This might put you at a risk of several nutrient deficiencies like deficiencies in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, calcium, zinc and vitamin D.
This can have serious side effects on your health and can increase the risk of osteoporosis.
Nutritional Considerations
When you are consuming salads and protein for quick weight loss, you will get adequate amounts of nutrients that are there in fruits and vegetables, such as dietary fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, iron, etc., along with animal protein or plant-based protein.
Apart form having fruits and salads for weight loss, choose fatty fishes or fat-free dairy products such as yogurt, milk, and cheese to meet your calcium needs.
Ingredients To Include In Salads
If you want to lose weight by eating salads, emphasize on fresh fruits and vegetables because they are low in calories. Also, certain fruits and vegetables are high in water content and dietary fibre that will fill your stomach up.
Ingredients for a vegetable salad include lettuce, spinach, sprouts, tomatoes, beans, and cucumbers teamed with grilled chicken or turkey breast.
For vegetarian-friendly individuals, protein foods like nuts, beans, and soy products can be consumed. For a fruit salad, the ingredients include grapes, orange, berries, pears, melons or apples.
Ingredients To Avoid In Salads
Avoid using salad dressing,. as it is high in calories, so only eat a small amount of it if you are trying to lose weight. Also, avoid using cheese and high-fat meats such as cold cuts and bacon. Instead add olive oil as a salad dressing.
If you are eating a fruit salad, don't add full-fat whipped cream as a topping.
A Better Approach To Losing Weight
Combine fruits and salads with lean protein and whole grains for additional health benefits. A large bowl of salad can be a satisfying main course to help you lose weight.
A side salad along with a main course can also fill you up. For breakfast or snack, consume fresh fruit salad with yogurt for some protein and calcium.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Surprising Facts About Cholesterol
Related Articles
- 10 Best Ways To Lose Weight At Work
- 10 Food Combinations To Avoid That Can Harm Your Health
- Eat This Salad For Dinner For 4 Days In A Row And Watch What Happens To Your Body!
- How To Deal With A Foggy Mind
- Eat These Foods To Reduce Allergies
- Nutritious & Healthy Ingredients For Salads
- Tangy Shrimp And Fruit Salad
- Thai Mango Salad Recipe
- 20 Best Foods To Eat For Lunch
- 10 Vegetarian Salad Recipes To Lose Weight
- Health Benefits Of Salads
- Healthy Snacks To Eat In Summer
- Should You Eat Fruits At Night
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.