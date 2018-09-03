10 Best Foods To Eat During Weight Loss

1. Leafy greens: When you are working towards losing weight you should make sure you don't consume foods having too much carbs and calories and this is the exact reason which makes green leafy vegetables a brilliant food to include in your diet. Do eat leafy greens such as spinach, collards, kale, swiss chards, etc., to lose weight effectively and it will also provide various nutrients, antioxidants, iron, and calcium which will boost your overall health.

2. Whole eggs: These were initially believed to trigger cholesterol and lead to heart attacks but studies have revealed that it's not so. These are a great source of proteins and they also help in keeping you full for long. A research was conducted on 30 overweight women who substituted the bagels they had for breakfast with eggs. It kept them satiated and they ate less food for the next 36 hours. It was revealed that this calorie-restricted diet actually triggered weight loss in these women in comparison to bagels.

3. Cruciferous veggies: These include veggies such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, etc. These are highly fibrous and a good source of proteins. These are anti-cancerous and have low energy density. Though their protein content is not as high as any other animal foods, these are brilliant for you if you are looking for weight loss aiding foods.

4. Oily fishes: Oily fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, etc., are low on calories and they keep you full for long. They are a great source of iodine and omega-3 fatty acids which have many health benefits like improving your eyesight and keeping heart ailments at bay. Filled with nutrients, this helps in the proper functioning of your thyroid and also boosts metabolism. These are one of the best foods to include in your diet when you are trying to shed weight.

5. Boiled potatoes: Boiled white potatoes are fat-free and they contain a number of nutrients like potassium, which helps in controlling blood pressure. These should be consumed which we are on a weight loss diet. These are the best foods that keep us satiated for longer and aids weight loss.

6. Unprocessed lean meat: Did you know unprocessed lean meat is actually a great food to include in your diet when you are trying to shed weight? It comprises of proteins in abundance which helps in keeping us full for long and curb the urge of hogging on snacks.

7. Tuna: Consuming oil-free tuna is a brilliant way to consume enough proteins while avoiding fats and calories. Apart from keeping the calorie intake low, tuna aids in muscle build-up. Make sure you don't opt for oily canned tuna and choose the tuna canned in water.

8.Legumes: Legumes like kidney beans, lentils, black beans, etc., are very rich in proteins and they are very fibrous. They are low in fat, and rich in potassium, folate, iron and magnesium. The high fibre content of these foods keep you full for a long time.

9. Nuts: Nuts are a great source of proteins, fibre and healthy fats. They trigger weight loss and even help in boosting your metabolism. Various studies have shown that those who consume nuts are leaner as well as healthier than those who don't have them. But make sure you consume moderate amounts of nuts as binge eating them results in the intake of a lot of calories.