7 Best Probiotic Foods You Must Consume, Apart From Yoghurt

If you have ever experienced stomach problems or vaginal infections, then, you would know how much of a hassle and discomfort they can cause, right?

There is an age old Indian saying, which says that, if a person's stomach health is not optimum, it means that he/she is unhealthy, or that it could potentially cause other diseases.

There are even a number of scientific theories which back the above theory, stating that good gut health is the basis of general good health.

So, it is very important to maintain good gut/intestinal health. Consuming healthy food is the best way to maintain your gut health.

In addition to consuming healthy food, increasing the production of healthy bacteria which lines your intestines is also important for good health.

The healthy bacteria colonies can die out when we consume unhealthy foods, causing digestive problems.

The same type of healthy bacteria is also present in the lining of the vagina, to keep the vagina healthy.

As we may know, probiotics are very essential for the production of healthy bacteria in the lining of the intestines and vagina.

Most of us feel that yoghurt is the only type of natural probiotic available; however, there are many other foods which contain probiotics.

Here is a list of foods which are natural probiotics, apart from yoghurt:

1. Cold Potatoes

It is a well-known fact that potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables out there, that many people favour! Although, consuming a lot of potatoes, especially the fried variety, on a regular basis can cause weight gain, consuming raw or cooked potatoes has a number of health benefits.

Cooling cooked potatoes for a few minutes and then consuming them can also improve the production of your gut bacteria, as cooked and cooled potatoes contain resistant starch, which is a form of probiotic!

2. Unripe Banana

Most of us prefer to consume ripened fruit, as they are juicier, softer and tastier. Especially, when it comes to bananas, most of us want them to be properly ripened and yellow on the outside.

However, research studies suggest that consuming unripe bananas, which are still green on the outside, also contain natural probiotics which can improve the production of healthy bacteria in the intestines and vagina.

3. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a type of dish, prepared by finely chopping cabbage and fermenting it, just like we ferment ingredients while making pickle. During the fermentation process, healthy lactic acid is produced in the sauerkraut.

So, when this dish is consumed, the lactic acid in it enables the production of healthy gut bacteria and also a healthy colony of bacteria is the vaginal cavity. So, sauerkraut is also an excellent natural probiotic.

4. Dark Chocolate

Majority of the people, kids and adults alike, love chocolate, right? Well, dark chocolate, the healthy type of chocolate comes with a number of health benefits, including weight loss, treating depression, anxiety, etc.

In addition, dark chocolate also acts as a natural probiotic which gets absorbed into the lining of the stomach and boosts the production of the healthy gut bacteria.

5. Garlic

Garlic is a natural ingredient used in most kitchens to spice up our dishes and add a unique taste. In addition, garlic also has a number of health benefits, including treating common cold and cough, reducing infections and pain, improving libido, etc.

Also, garlic has proven to be yet another natural probiotic as it improves the production of healthy bacteria in the gut and vagina, both in its raw form and also when cooked and consumed.

6. Raw Cheese

We all love to indulge in cheesy delights, such as, pizzas, pasta, etc., right? However, we know that the cheese added to those foods are unhealthy, as they are processed.

However, raw cheese, which is not processed and is freshly made, has a number of health benefits, as it is rich in nutrients like protein. In addition, raw cheese is also an excellent probiotic which can boost the production of healthy intestinal bacteria.

7. Pickled Olives

Pickles olives are the type of olives which are canned or stored in a salt or vinegar solution, in order to be able to preserve them for a longer time and also to add a unique taste.

Pickled olives are also an excellent natural probiotic, as they have the ability to improve the production of healthy bacteria in the intestines and vagina.