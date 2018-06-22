15 Ways How Chamomile Tea Benefits Your Health

There are very few people worldwide, who are not fond of the magical drink called 'Tea'! A beverage that offers a variety of aromas and flavours, commonly prepared in hot or boiling water added to cured leaves of Camellia sinensis plant, the tea is used as a medicinal or recreational drink across the world.

As they say-'Tea is the elixir of Life!' Experienced by many of us, this quote stands absolutely true.

The various kinds of teas include the black tea, green tea, white tea, oolong tea, and so on. Another category of tea is the herbal tea which is prepared by the decoction or infusion of various herbs, spices, or plant material in hot water.

They are not like usual teas prepared with the cured leaves and do not contain caffeine. However, like the true teas, herbal teas may be served hot or cold, depending on your mood!

Through this article, let us explore in detail, the benefits of one of the herbal teas, known as chamomile Tea.

What Is Chamomile Tea?

It is a concoction prepared using the dried chamomile flowers along with hot water. Chamomile flowers are white and yellow in colour, with an appearance similar to the daisy flower. They belong to an aromatic European plant from the daisy family and are majorly found in the European, Asian, North American, and Australian continents during summers.

Benefits Of Chamomile Tea

1. Treats Skin Related Issues

2. Skin-Lightening

3. Removes Acne And Acne Scars

4. Is Anti-Ageing

5. Reduces Dark Circles And Puffiness Of The Eyes

6.Natural Scrub

7. Reduces Dandruff

8. Promotes Good Sleep

9. Is An Excellent Immunity Booster

10. Brilliant Remedy For Cold

11. Cures Muscular And Menstrual Pains

12. Prevents And Cures Digestive Issues

13. Relieves Stress

14. Makes Heart Healthy

15. Regulates Sugar Levels

1. Treats Skin-related Issues:

The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea make it a soothing potion for skin problems such as sunburn, eczema, skin irritation, etc. Just brew it, cool it and apply generously to the affected area.

2. Skin-Lightening:

Chamomile tea potion can simply have magical effects on the skin, if applied topically. It helps you cleanse your skin, while acting as a natural bleach and moisturizer, making your skin glow.

3. Removes Acne And Acne Scars:

Applying the chamomile tea on your skin can also help you in fading out scars or spots caused due to acne. Apart from this, it can help you reduce the onset of new breakouts, due to its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Is Anti-ageing:

The presence of antioxidants in chamomile tea protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It can help you stimulate the cell and in tissue regeneration, thereby tightening pores and slowing down the ageing process of your skin.

5. Reduces Dark Circles And Puffiness Of The Eyes:

Placing the chilled (after they have been used and refrigerated) chamomile tea bags over your eyes can drastically reduce the dark circles or puffiness. Alternately, it can also help relax your eyes, especially if they are tired. Just massage your eyes, before placing the cool teabags for at least 4-5 minutes, and later wash your eyes with cold water.

6.Natural Scrub:

Yes! You read that right. Just blend the chamomile tea with powdered milk and use it as a natural scrub for your face and body for a fantastic exfoliation and get rid of dirt and dead skin to reveal a smooth, soft and fresh-looking skin.

7. Reduces Dandruff:

Use it regularly after washing your hair with shampoo, and treat your scalp to an extremely soothing effect, thereby reducing as well as preventing dandruff.

8. Promotes Good Sleep:

In case you struggle with sleep, i.e., you have sleep apnea, restless sleep-patterns or insomnia, then chamomile tea can prove to be a wonderful remedy for inducing sleep by relaxing the nervous system. The lack of caffeine makes it a great drink for regular consumption every night for a better sleep.

9. Is An Excellent Immunity Booster:

The anti-bacterial properties of the chamomile tea can help you in boosting your immune system, while protecting you from various illnesses or infections caused by bacteria.

10. Brilliant Remedy For Cold:

Having a hot cup of chamomile tea can relieve you from cold. Even inhaling of steam from chamomile tea is an effective remedy to treat cold.

11. Cures Muscular And Menstrual Pains:

The anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties of chamomile tea make it a superb pain-reliever. Any kind of cramps related to stomach, intestines, periods, etc. can be cured by the consumption of chamomile tea.

12. Prevents And Cures Digestive Issues:

Chamomile tea acts as a relaxant for the digestive system to help cure ailments such as the irritable bowel syndrome, gas, bloating, gastroenteritis, flatulence, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, etc.

13. Relieves Stress:

Consuming chamomile tea can positively affect your mind or anxiety levels by reducing stress.

14. Makes Heart Healthy:

By reducing high levels of LDL or bad cholesterol and high blood pressure, chamomile tea promotes a healthy heart.



15. Regulates Sugar Levels:

It helps lower the sugar levels in the blood and regulates insulin, and is extremely advisable for diabetic patients.

Points To Remember

While the benefits of chamomile tea are many, you need to be careful about not consuming it in excess. It is known to cause certain side effects such as allergic reactions, vomiting, drowsiness, itchy eye, etc., only if consumed in large quantities. Therefore, it is advisable that you consume it in moderation to enjoy its benefits to the utmost!