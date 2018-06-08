14 Ways In Which Macadamia Nuts Benefit Your Health

Nuts are known for their wide range of properties and have shown ample health benefits since ages. Nuts, of various kinds, have been believed to be associated with several nutritional factors that can take care of one's health in a number of ways.

Nuts are recommended for people of all age groups. One such is macadamia nuts that serve to be great health boosters.

Incorporating Macadamia Nuts In Your Daily Diet

Over time, macadamia nuts have gained a slightly negative impression where people began to associate it with high fat content. So, the question that arises here is how effective would macadamia nuts be, if you wish to incorporate it as a part of your daily, healthy diet. Unlike other nuts, macadamia nuts are not as bad as they are made out to be sometimes. They actually are highly nutritious.

What Are Macadamia Nuts?

Obtained from macadamia nut trees, macadamia nuts are found in regions that have tropical climates with volcanic soil - such as in Australia, Indonesia, Kenya, Brazil, South Africa, and New Zealand.

In the past, macadamia nuts had a bad name due to its link to high fat content. However, it was found that almost about 80 percent of the fat is in the monounsaturated form which is actually beneficial for heart health. Monounsaturated fat is known to reduce cholesterol levels and also eliminate the risks of stroke and heart diseases.

Macadamia nuts are also the only food that contains a particular type of monounsaturated fat - palmitoleic acid, which is capable of speeding up fat metabolism and hence, eventually reduces the body's fat-storing ability. This feature is making macadamia nut oil a favourite among the top chefs around the globe.

Slowly gaining popularity as one of the most commercial types of nuts, macadamia nuts are also known as Queensland nuts, maroochi nuts, Hawaii nuts, bush nuts, and bauple nuts. Macademia nuts are woody and very hard. These nuts have a pointed apex and contain about one or two seeds.

Why Are Macadamia Nuts Considered Healthy?

Macadamia nuts are considered extremely nutritious and healthy. They contain vitamin A, vitamin B, iron, manganese, folate, protein, healthy fats, and powerful antioxidants. These nuts are also considered rich sources of oleic acid and omega-9 monounsaturated fatty acid (the same fatty acid that is found in olive oil).

These nuts also contain moderate amounts of copper, zinc, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. Antioxidants present in macadamia nuts are amino acids, flavones, selenium, and polyphenols. Macadamia nuts are also good sources of glucose, fructose, sucrose, maltose, and a few starch-based carbohydrates.

Nutritional content: About one ounce of raw macadamia nuts would contain around 201 calories and 21 grams of fat. These nuts do not contain cholesterol. The sodium content in these nuts is also negligible.

The Health Benefits Of Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts are considered extremely beneficial for heart health as these nuts are storehouses of fibre and minerals, such as potassium and magnesium. These nuts also help in lowering cholesterol and reducing high levels of blood pressure.

Diabetics are recommended the consumption of these nuts as the fibre in the nuts help in the treatment of high levels of blood sugar. Read on to know more about the ample health benefits that macadamia nuts possess.

1. Improves Blood Sugar Levels

2. Promotes Heart Health

3. Weight Loss

4. Bone Health Improvement

5. Supports Gut Health

6. Healthy Fats Boosted

7. Relieves Inflammation

8. Brain Health Improvement

9. Supports Treatment Of Anemia

10. Energy Level Booster

11. Relieves Stress

12. Metabolism Booster

13. Improves Skin Health

14. Hair Health Booster

1. Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Health issues that diabetes brings along can be treated very well with the consumption of macadamia nuts. A Canadian study, which in general discussed tree nuts (that included macadamia nuts), has proved that these nuts are capable of improving glycemic control in patients who suffer from type 2 diabetes.

Blood sugar levels are improved and ill effects of diabetes are countered with the macro and micronutrients and other bioactive compounds that are present in macadamia nuts. Few reports have also stated that although macadamia nuts contain fats, they are still considered healthy to be consumed by a diabetic. Cholesterol levels are lowered by the monounsaturated fatty acids present in macadamia nuts.

2. Promotes Heart Health

Research has shown that people who follow a diet that is high in macadamia nuts possess cholesterol levels that are same as that of people who follow a low-fat diet. The presence of monounsaturated fat in macadamia nuts makes platelets less sticky and hence fewer chances of forming clots in blood vessels. This can prevent stroke or heart attack.

A report by the American Heart Association has stated that men who have a diet rich in nuts have a decreased risk of chances of dying from heart ailments. This is so because the monounsaturated fats present in nuts is capable of improving lipid blood profiles.

Macadamia nuts can also lower the levels of blood pressure, thus improving heart health. Few studies have attributed this feature of macadamia nuts to the presence of potassium in them.

3. Weight Loss

Macadamia nuts have less content of carbohydrates and thus aid weight loss. These nuts are good sources of fibre and thus having a few of these alongside your morning breakfast can keep you full longer. If your goal is to gain weight in a healthy manner, then incorporating macadamia nuts in your diet would be perfect. These nuts are also perfect in preventing abdominal obesity.

4. Bone Health Improvement

Macadamia nuts are great sources of calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These minerals can effectively prevent demineralization of bones. Phosphorus in the nuts aids the mineralization of bones and teeth.

5. Supports Gut Health

Presence of both soluble and insoluble fibre in macadamia nuts helps in flushing out toxins from the body and thus aids digestion. These nuts are also high in copper content that helps in improving digestive health by supporting enzymatic reactions.

6. Healthy Fats Boosted

Most of the fat in these nuts, about 75 per cent, is in the monounsaturated form. Replacing other forms of fat into your diet with that of fats from macadamia nuts can turn out to be healthier and could also improve lipid profiles dramatically.

7. Relieves Inflammation

Macadamia nuts are great in relieving inflammation, which could otherwise lead to coronary heart disease. Macadamia nut oil is also great in treating inflammation. These nuts are also known to possess alpha-linolenic acid, which is a type of anti-inflammatory that works great in treating and preventing arthritis.

8. Brain Health Improvement

Oleic acid present in macadamia nuts reduces blood pressure and prevents stroke which thereby improves brain health. These nuts also contain palmitoleic acid, which is an important part of myelin. Myelin is the fatty layer that keeps the nerve cells in the brain protected.

Production of neurotransmitters is aided by the other nutrients present in these nuts - copper, manganese, magnesium, and vitamin B1. Omega-9 present in these nuts is capable of improving the mood.

9. Supports Treatment Of Anemia

Macadamia nuts contain iron that aids in the treatment of anemia and at times are also capable of preventing the condition.

10. Energy Level Booster

Complex carbs present in the nuts can boost your energy levels. The fats present can very well sustain the energy.

11. Relieves Stress

Nuts such as macadamia nuts are capable of relieving oxidative stress. Also loaded with antioxidants, these nuts can work as great stress busters. This is so because antioxidants are capable of fighting free radicals, high levels of which can cause oxidative stress and an increased risk of various illnesses.

According to research data, a handful of macadamia nuts can keep your blood sugar levels under check due to the high protein content. This facilitates a steady flow of enhanced energy and mood.

12. Metabolism Booster

Fat metabolism is accelerated by the monounsaturated fatty acids that are present in macadamia nuts. In general, consumption of tree nuts has been associated with reduced risk of metabolic syndrome.

13. Improves Skin Health

Macadamia nut oil plays an important role in improving skin health. The palmitoleic acid present in these nuts is capable of hydrating the skin and also aids skin healing and maintains the health of cell membranes. Applying this oil leaves your skin glowing and youthful. Palmitoleic acid helps in delaying skin ageing. It prevents the early appearance of wrinkles and ageing spots.

14. Hair Health Booster

The palmitoleic acid present in macadamia nuts can treat dry hair. It also strengthens the roots of the hair. Massaging regularly with macadamia nut oil gives your hair a natural shine and stimulates hair growth. It also rebuilds hair elasticity.

The nut oil is capable of preventing hair breakage. It enters through the scalp and strengthens the hair follicles. The oil is also great for treating frizzy hair. Macadamia nut oil is known for keeping your hair well hydrated always.

With such ample benefits, macadamia nuts are a must-have food item in your kitchen. Also, a handful of them is great to munch as a small snack. It also serves to be a great alternative to high-calorie snack for your little hunger pangs.

So, the next time when you wish to look out for a healthy food item, try grabbing on some macadamia nuts that are highly nutritious and will also be a treat to your taste buds.