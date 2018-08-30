10 Ways To Get Six-pack Abs For Women

Washboard abs or six-pack abs is a flat tummy that shows your chiselled abs, which do more than just amplifying your X factor. Jennifer Lopez is one of the well-renowned Hollywood celebrities who adorns her washboard abs gracefully, making you envy her.

The exercise that she does to maintain attractive six-pack abs is side-plank oblique crunches which are also called as side-plank oblique twists or forearm side-plank twists. But, there's more than one exercise that goes into achieving the visible washboard abs.

Let's have a look at the exercises to get washboard abs or six-pack abs.

1. Crunches

The crunch exercise is perfect for strengthening your core as it aims at working the mid-section of your abdominal area.

How to do:

Lie down on your back and keep your feet flat on the ground.

Place your hands on either side of your head to support its weight.

Now slowly, lift your upper body up by crunching your abdomen and exhale.

Inhale and go down.

Repeat this for 2-3 sets.

2. Plank

The plank exercise strengthens the core muscles, reduces the bulging out of the stomach and works on the abs, internal and external muscles, transverse abdominis, arms, shoulders, back and hip muscles.

How to do:

Kneel down and place your palms in front of you.

Bend down and place your forearms flat on the ground and extend your legs from behind.

Hold this position for 10 to 20 seconds.

Repeat this thrice.

3. Sit-ups

Sit-ups is another exercise for women to get six-pack abs. Sit-ups work on the abdominal muscles and external muscles.

How to do:

Lie down on your back and flex your knees together at an angle of 90 degrees and keep your feet flat on the ground.

Cross your hands on the head.

Slowly, lift your head and shoulders up to keep the abdomen engaged.

Stay in this position for a second and go back.

Repeat this for 2-3 sets.

4. Hanging Ab Curl

Another exercise for women to tone their abs, that works on the lower abdomen muscles, inner abs and transverse abs muscles.

How to do:

Hold your grip on the pull-up bar and let your legs dangle.

Bend your knees, and pull your legs up towards your chest and exhale simultaneously.

Inhale as you lower your legs slowly and bring them back.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps.

5. Lying Leg Raise

This exercise helps to develop your abdominal muscles which are important as these muscles stabilize your body during motion and can help you maintain your balance.

How to do:

Lie on your back with your palms facing down.

Lift your legs slowly at an angle of 90 degrees and keep them straight for few seconds.

Then lower your legs back down slowly.

Do 2-3 sets.

6. Superwoman

It is a medium-intensity exercise that strengthens your lower back and core muscles.

How to do:

Lie with your face down on the floor.

Keep your legs extended and toes must point forward, with your hands extended in the front.

Lift your hands and legs as if you are flying and hold the pose for 5 seconds and then release.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps.

7. Side-plank Oblique Crunches

This exercise works your entire core while targeting your internal and external oblique muscles.

How to do:

Lie down and slowly turn towards the side in which you are comfortable in.

Slowly lift your forearm to support your body and place the other hand over your head.

Hold this side-plank position and stretch your legs straight.

Bring your right elbow towards your abdomen and then return.

Do 15 reps per side 3 times a week.

In addition to the exercises mentioned above, these diet tips will help you get the perfect six-pack abs.

1. Reduce Your Body Fat Percentage

You need to maintain your body fat between 16 and 19 per cent to get washboard abs. You can reduce body fat percentage by lowering the intake of liquid calories, eating more healthy fats, drinking a glass of water with every meal, doing cardio training and strength training and so on.

2. Load Up On Lean Protein

Consume lean protein like chicken breast, mushroom, lentils, fish, beans, soy, etc., to give your muscles the nutrition it needs. Lean protein is also a great way to repair and rebuild the muscles.

3. Perfect Ratio Of Protein, Carbs And Fat

To obtain a six-pack ab, one also needs to focus on a perfect ratio of protein, fats and carbohydrates. Protein should be in the form of lean protein (25% to 35%), carbohydrate in the form of dietary fibre (40%-60%) and fats in the form of healthy fats (15%-25%).

Share this article!

