10 Plant-based Protein Foods For Weight Loss

Plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular over the years. Health-conscious people are increasingly hungry for high-quality plant-based protein foods.
Quality protein foods are necessary for a healthy and balanced diet. A high intake of plant-based protein foods is said to lower the risk of coronary heart disease.
Proteins are the building blocks of cells in the body, which is made up of amino acids that the body uses in every bodily functions. Eating animal protein like eggs, dairy products and meat products is what the body already knows on how to process it.
But, plant-based protein is less digestible for the human body. Plants contain all the 20 amino acids and are essential for the body.
There are some people who opt for only plant-based protein foods for weight loss. If you want to lose weight with this method, this article will interest you.
Read on to know the best plant-based protein foods for weight loss.
1. Spirulina
Spirulina is an algae superfood. It is a plant-based protein which is a powerhouse of nutrients. Spirulina contains 39 grams of protein in just a serving. Its benefits include heavy metal detox, HIV/AIDS improvement and preventing cancer.
2. Tempeh
Tempeh is another plant-based protein food. It contains 18 grams of protein in a serving. Some people like to eat it with soy sauce. Since tempeh absorbs the neighbouring flavours, you can use it with almost any recipe.
3. Nutritional Yeast
Nutritional yeast contains about 9 grams of protein per serving. And this is not the yeast that helps to bake bread. Unlike other plant-based foods, it is usually packed with vitamin B12. Use nutritional yeast like a condiment in dishes.
4. Pumpkin Seeds
A cup of pumpkin seeds contains 12 grams of protein and they are also high in healthy fat, magnesium, lysine and zinc. It could be a good plant-based protein food for weight loss. But ensure that you consume the seeds in lesser quantities because it contains 264 calories.
5. Hemp Seeds
Hemp seeds contain 9 grams of protein in a serving. The seeds are also a complete amino acid profile. Hemp seeds have gamma-linoleic acid, which has several health benefits, from reducing inflammation to preventing diseases.
6. Quinoa
Quinoa is another ancient grain, which is loaded with amazing nutrients. It contains 8 grams of protein per serving. So, if you are looking for a plant-based protein food, quinoa is the best option.
7. Black Beans
Black beans are an awesome plant-based protein food. It contains 15 grams of protein per serving. Black beans also contain two amino acids called lysine and leucine, which are rarely found in plant-based protein foods. These amino acids help in weight loss and in metabolism management.
8. Green Peas
Green peas have 9 grams of protein per serving. They contain significant amounts of leucine, lysine and glutamine. Green peas are one of the high-fibre foods that help to decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
9. Lentils
Lentils are part of the legume family and will provide your body with great nutrients. Lentils contain 18 grams of protein. They also contain 20 amino acids. Try eating lentils as a part of your plant-based protein diet for losing weight.
10. Amaranth
Amaranth grains are an excellent source of nutrition. It is a complete protein, which contains 9 grams of protein per serving. Amaranth is also packed with high amounts of manganese.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.
ALSO READ: Will Fasting Boost Your Metabolism
Related Articles
- 10 Foods That Are High In Amino Acid Content
- How Many Grams Of Protein A Woman Needs Per Day?
- The Health Risks Of A High-Protein Diet You Should Know
- 11 Worst Ways To Lose Weight You Probably Didn't Know
- 10 Health Benefits Of Skinless Chicken Breast
- 10 Surprising Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight Fast
- 12 Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter That Will Surprise You
- Hrithik Roshan Shares Top 10 Diet And Fitness Workout Tips On His Birthday
- 10 Ways On How To Increase Protein Intake To Lose Weight
- 10 Ways To Lose Upper Arm Fat
- 11 Foods With More Proteins Than An Egg
- Things You Need To Know Before You Try The Paleo Diet
- Ornamental Plant Extract May Help Combat Asthma
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.