10 Plant-based Protein Foods For Weight Loss

2. Tempeh

Tempeh is another plant-based protein food. It contains 18 grams of protein in a serving. Some people like to eat it with soy sauce. Since tempeh absorbs the neighbouring flavours, you can use it with almost any recipe.

3. Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast contains about 9 grams of protein per serving. And this is not the yeast that helps to bake bread. Unlike other plant-based foods, it is usually packed with vitamin B12. Use nutritional yeast like a condiment in dishes.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

A cup of pumpkin seeds contains 12 grams of protein and they are also high in healthy fat, magnesium, lysine and zinc. It could be a good plant-based protein food for weight loss. But ensure that you consume the seeds in lesser quantities because it contains 264 calories.

5. Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds contain 9 grams of protein in a serving. The seeds are also a complete amino acid profile. Hemp seeds have gamma-linoleic acid, which has several health benefits, from reducing inflammation to preventing diseases.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is another ancient grain, which is loaded with amazing nutrients. It contains 8 grams of protein per serving. So, if you are looking for a plant-based protein food, quinoa is the best option.

7. Black Beans

Black beans are an awesome plant-based protein food. It contains 15 grams of protein per serving. Black beans also contain two amino acids called lysine and leucine, which are rarely found in plant-based protein foods. These amino acids help in weight loss and in metabolism management.

8. Green Peas

Green peas have 9 grams of protein per serving. They contain significant amounts of leucine, lysine and glutamine. Green peas are one of the high-fibre foods that help to decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

9. Lentils

Lentils are part of the legume family and will provide your body with great nutrients. Lentils contain 18 grams of protein. They also contain 20 amino acids. Try eating lentils as a part of your plant-based protein diet for losing weight.

10. Amaranth

Amaranth grains are an excellent source of nutrition. It is a complete protein, which contains 9 grams of protein per serving. Amaranth is also packed with high amounts of manganese.