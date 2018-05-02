10 High-Fat Foods Which Are Amazing For You

It is widely believed that regular consumption of foods rich in fat, especially high fat, is not a good idea. The reason being the accumulation of unnecessary fat in the body that may lead to chronic ailments such as diabetes, heart issues, inflammation, etc. But this is partially correct, as far as high fat foods go. There are certain high fat foods that promise high nutrition and healthy results, and can be regularly consumed in moderation without the fear of causing any adverse effects.

These high-on-fat foods contain fats in the monounsaturated or polyunsaturated forms that make them healthy, by reducing the heart-related risks and promoting anti-inflammatory properties.

Here is a list of 10 high-fat foods that offer incredible health benefits:

1. Avocados

Unlike many fruits that offer carbohydrates, avocados are more than 75% fat by calories. The fat in them is in a monounsaturated form with the fatty acid called oleic acid. Apart from fat, the avocados also offer a good amount of fiber and are helpful in raising the good cholesterol or HDL, and in reducing the bad cholesterol or LDL. Additionally, avocados have potassium, are sodium-free and contain an antioxidant called lutein that is good for vision.

2. Whole Eggs

The yolk present in eggs has high cholesterol and fat. But, recent researches show that the cholesterol in eggs does not affect the blood cholesterol. Whole eggs are rich in various vitamins and minerals, along with substantial amount of antioxidants and protein. All of these features make them a good choice for the overall health of the individual.

3. Fatty Fish

Various fatty fish such as sardines, salmon, trout, herring, mackerel, etc., are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, nutrients and proteins. They help avoid many common diseases, depression, heart-related ailments, etc.

4. Cheese

It is one of the most popular high fat foods because of its taste and versatility along with high protein, calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus & selenium content. Loved by kids especially, and even many grownups, cheese can be eaten in various ways such as fillings, stuffing, raw form - grated and mixed in some dishes, dip form, snack, and so on.

5. Dark Chocolate

It is needless to mention here that most people love chocolates and dark chocolate may not be an exception! Being high in fat, i.e., at more than 60% calories, it is a good source of copper, iron, magnesium, manganese and even fiber. Because it also contains antioxidants, it is helpful in maintaining a good heart-health by lowering the raised blood pressure and can help enhance the brain function.

6. Chia Seeds

Generally, chia seeds are not considered as high in fat. An ounce of chia seeds usually consists of around 9 grams of fat. By calories, they contain around 80% fat. Being rich in fiber, they offer excellent anti-inflammatory benefits and lower blood pressure.

7. Butter

Like cheese, butter is also incredibly popular and nutritious. However, many people avoid butter because of its high saturated fat content. But then, the fat in butter aids the body in absorbing many of the healthy nutrients. For instance, antioxidants called carotenoids, which fight diseases are found in various coloured vegetables and vitamins A, D, E & K, which are fat-soluble vitamins.

8. Extra-virgin Olive Oil

The extra-virgin olive oil comprises of vitamin K as well as vitamin E and is rich in antioxidants, which help fight inflammation, manage cholesterol and lower the blood pressure.

9. Coconut Or Coconut Oil

It is one of the most richest sources of saturated fat. The fatty acids in coconut or coconut oil move to the liver and get broken down into ketone bodies, thereby improving metabolism, lowering belly fat, fighting Alzheimer's, etc.

10. Beef

It is one of the best options for high-protein nutrients such as zinc, iron and vitamin B, and monounsaturated fat called oleic acid. It helps promote health heart by lowering LDL and managing HDL.

In a nutshell, the range of high fat foods is vast, and the these foods may be rightly considered as super foods that promote benefits such as a healthy heart, good metabolism, anti-inflammatory features, cure diabetes or even cancer, and so on. Some of the other popular high fat foods are pork, lamb, sour cream, ice cream, nuts, full fat yogurt, whole milk, etc.

The recent studies indicate that the presence of saturated fats is a good thing, contrary to how the earlier belief used to be about the various health-related issues raised by high fat content in foods. They can actually help manage the good cholesterol, and reduce the bad cholesterol in the blood, even get rid of plaque from the artery walls and majorly reduce any kind of heart-related risks. Therefore, without any guilt, these high fat foods may be consumed, but in a controlled way, to avoid any sort of unwanted effects in the long run.