20 Incredible Ways Of Losing Weight With PCOS Naturally

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and it is a condition which affects women of the reproductive age mostly. It is a condition wherein the menstrual cycles are either infrequent or prolonged for a long time period due to the imbalance in the hormones.

Women with PCOS have an excess of the male hormone called androgen. The ovaries don't release eggs regularly.

Women with PCOS always have to deal with excess weight gain mainly due to the hormonal imbalances. It becomes really hard to control this gain, as it is not related to their diet at all and it occurs even if they are not into eating junk or fatty foods.

However, not to worry, as PCOS can't stop women from getting the desired body shape if they try a few simple steps; and do not get discouraged to follow these.

#1 Decide On An Appropriate Calorie Goal The first step towards losing weight for women with PCOS should be to decide on how much calorie to consume each day and strictly stick to this agenda. Depending on the activities you involve in, a maximum of 1200-2000 calories should be eaten each day. Track your calories carefully and eat wholesome foods to make you feel full and keep those hunger pangs away. #2 Opt For A Low Glycaemic Index Diet Only the name sounds too complicated but this diet comprises of foods that slowly and steadily convert glucose into healthy insulin and blood sugar levels. This diet is very effective, as it helps one to lower both blood glucose and sugar levels and improves the insulin levels. Foods that can help you with this can be whole grains, vegetables and fruits.

#3 Break Up Your Meals Throughout The Day Instead of eating large meals in a day, break it up into smaller portions, so that you feel satiated throughout the day. Especially for women with PCOS, eating large meals is only going to disrupt the insulin levels more. Having 4-6 small meals a day is a good way of tackling the hunger pangs as well as in maintaining the insulin levels. #4 Plan For Having A Cheat Day Eating bland foods can make you cranky and moody at times and this is not a good way to lose weight. Planning for a cheat day will encourage you to work more towards it. A cheat meal will kind of serve as a reward for your hard work and dedication. Just make sure not to have cheat days very often, as it might disrupt you from your goal. #5 Load Your Diet With Proteins Protein is more filling and helps you to satiate your hunger pangs for a long time. Protein also helps to stabilize the blood sugar and insulin levels, which is ultimately going to reduce your cravings and appetite. Also, a high-protein diet helps in building up of muscle strength, which is very important in the long run. Protein also helps to stabilize the blood sugar and insulin levels, which is ultimately going to reduce your cravings and appetite. Also, a high-protein diet helps in building up of muscle strength, which is very important in the long run. Read Also: What Is The Macrobiotic Diet All About? #6 Choose Resistant Starches Over Carbs Carbs is not a very good option if you are trying to lose that extra weight. Choosing resistant starch over carbs will do a great deal of help in your weight loss journey. The starch present in foods like beans, potatoes and bananas all help in attaining your goal. Resistant starch helps to lower insulin levels in obese people. This will boost your energy to even indulge in workouts. #7 Give Up On Soda And Soft Drinks Soft drinks and condensed calories are a strict no-no when it comes to losing weight. Although it tastes great and aids in digestion after a heavy meal, the loaded sugars are a major source of weight gain. These condensed sweeteners can worsen your blood sugar and insulin level and it makes it really difficult to lose weight. Always choose water over these sodas to maintain a healthy weight when having PCOS. #8 Drink Green Tea Drinking green tea is a great way to lose weight. Needless to say, it is loaded with so many benefits that one cant just deny its importance. Green tea also helps in curbing the midnight hunger pangs that will prevent you from overeating. Try making your green tea interesting by adding a slice of lemon or ginger. Green tea also works a great deal in maintaining the glucose levels in the body. #9 Exercise Daily No matter how much you weigh, it is very essential to do some physical activities in order to lose weight and maintain it in the long run. A low or moderate level of exercise is also fine for beginners! And it is not necessary that exercise should be boring and just constricted to gym. Try taking brisk walks, or go swimming. Mild exercise is going to lower insulin resistance and ultimately lead to weight loss. Read Also: 10 Incredible Benefits Of Exercising Before Breakfast. #10 Begin Weight Training Weight training is a very effective way to gain muscles and convert the existing fats into muscles. It also helps you to maintain the lost weight for a longer period of time. Simple hand weights will suffice if you are a beginner and it should involve push-ups and squats. #11 Do Stress-busting Activities Stress is the leading cause of weight gain as well as hormonal imbalances in your body. Studies have shown that stress is the main cause of insulin resistance in your body and this shall aggravate the PCOS conditions in your body. Doing simple stress-busting activities like Yoga can not only help to deal with stress but also aid you to lose those extra pounds. It will also help you to cope with anxiety that is caused by the hormonal imbalances. #12 Get Plenty Of Rest Not getting enough of sleep is a destructive idea if you are suffering from PCOS. Not only will this cause you to overeat but also make you more stressful for the next day. Maintain a sleep time and stick to it for getting a better sleep. This will condition your body to get enough rest on a daily basis. #13 Try To Quit Smoking If you are a smoker, then try to stay away from tobacco and nicotine, as it is not a good idea, especially if you are dealing with PCOS. Smoking increases the insulin level, which will make it difficult for you to lose weight. Your doctor can help you to jot down a plan that will help you to quit smoking and not gain weight. #14 Consider Taking Birth Control Pills Birth control pills apparently help in tackling many conditions related to PCOS. They help to regulate the hormone level as well as prevent the formation of cysts that can be deadly at times. Choose wisely as to which pill you want to stick to and lose those extra pounds safely. #15 Avoid Crash Or Fad Diets Losing weight with PCOS is a long-term procedure that requires you to make permanent changes with your lifestyle. Don't involve in crash diets that guarantee you to lose weight within a few days, as you are most likely to gain more than that once you stop the diet. Continuing with the diet is only going to make your condition worse. Fad diets are also high in carbs that are not best suited for women with PCOS. #16 Focus On Your Health More Even though your primary goal is to lose weight, don't forget to get a permanent solution to have a healthy body! Focusing on your health might be able to get you rid of your condition and that will automatically lead you to the final goal of losing weight. A healthy weight loss is always conducive on a long-term basis. #17 Snack On Healthy Foods No matter how tempted you are to munch on into a bag of fries or chocolates, try to restrict your cravings and make a healthy choice always! Try to eat popcorn instead of fries or snack on yogurt, which is delicious. This will help to condition your body for a more healthy lifestyle and also result in significant weight loss. #18 Keep Your Body Hydrated Drinking lots of water can not only help in losing weight but also have numerous healthy effects on the body as a whole. Often, people forget to drink plenty of water and that results in dizziness, fatigue and weakness. Drinking water will also help to keep you full for a longer period of time and kill all your hunger pangs. #19 Track And Record Your Weight Loss It is very important to add encouraging elements to your weight loss journey. It acts as an incentive for you and pushes you to achieve your goal. Track your achievements in a journal and see what difference it makes! #20 Customize And Create Healthy Meals If you are not the kind of person who can eat bland meals, try to customize your meals with the options available. In this way, you will actually not have to sacrifice on your taste buds in order to lose weight. These are just a few simple and natural ways by which you can tackle your condition as well as weight loss in a very efficient manner.

