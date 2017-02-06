The Correct Way To Prepare Cinnamon Tea To Lose Weight Diet Fitness oi-Sravia

Cinnamon is not just a sweet spice used to add flavour to our dishes. Did you know that cinnamon can be used to accelerate our weight loss process?

All that you need to do is prepare cinnamon tea for this purpose. But many people have been getting this process wrong and this article will teach you the right method to prepare cinnamon tea for weight loss.

Cinnamon is among the best natural weight-loss components. It helps you slim down without any side effects. Additionally, it helps in accelerating the metabolic process, which aids with weight loss [1] .

When it comes to reducing weight, it is very important to take care of your glycemic index. It has to be consistent and cinnamon tea helps with this. It also helps in preventing sudden insulin spikes [2] .

This tea has no calories and helps in losing more calories than ever. If a cup of soda has 126 calories, cinnamon tea is said to have just 2 calories, making it the best drink for weight loss.

Continue reading in order to know how to prepare cinnamon tea for weight loss.

How To Prepare Cinnamon Tea To Lose Weight

Ingredients:

1 litre of water

1 cinnamon stick/5 spoons of cinnamon powder

½ spoon of honey

Preparation:

So, if you have been wondering how to make cinnamon tea for weight loss, read this.

Boil the water in a pot and simmer the mixture for five minutes after adding cinnamon to it. Let the tea cool down and add honey to it. Mix the contents. This is how you prepare cinnamon tea for weight loss. The weight loss results of cinnamon tea are mind-blowing and this might end up as your elixir for life.

Dosage:

Drink three cups of this tea per day, in the morning, afternoon and night. You can consume it either hot or cold.

Other Benefits Of Cinnamon Tea:

Apart from helping you lose weight, cinnamon tea also helps in cleaning the intestinal tract. It also helps in decreasing the cholesterol and blood glucose levels and also prevents you from gaining weight again [3] , [4] .

Benefits Of Honey:

Honey helps in mobilizing the stored fat and also provides energy to the body after the fat is burnt.

Caution:

It is advised to avoid drinking this tea if you have ulcers. This tea is also not recommended for pregnant and lactating women.

