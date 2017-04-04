ENGLISH

How To Make An Incredible Fat-burning Tea

By Sravia Sivaram

Have your ever wished for a warm drink that will satisfy your sweet tooth as well as your weight loss goals? Then this article is for you.

This easy-to-make tea requires just three ingredients - fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks and honey. It is definitely easy to prepare this, and will help you big time with your weight loss goals.

tea that will help lose weight

This is because, cinnamon is known to take care of your waistline. Research has shown that spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg help to boost satiety and also help cut back on sugar.

Eating cinnamon also helps boost blood sugar circulation, improves heart health and brain function.

Ginger is also considered to be a belly flattening food, as it aids with digestion and weight management.

This tea is also known to have amazing digestive benefits as well, as fresh ginger helps with relieving cramps and an upset stomach.

In this article, we'll present you with one of the best known weight loss tea recipes. So, continue reading in order to know more on how to make this tea that will help you lose weight.

#1

This beverage is very simple to make and that's definitely the best part.

#2

Boil the cinnamon sticks and fresh ginger in water for about 20 minutes.

#3

During this process, all the flavours and benefits will come out slowly.

#4

Strain and then drizzle the honey into the tea for natural sweetness.

#5

You can brew a large batch early in the week and keep it in your refrigerator. You can later heat it up to have it as a warm after-dinner drink.

