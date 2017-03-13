ENGLISH

Natural Juice To Reduce Belly Fat That Has Scientific Proof!

Belly fat can be really hard to get rid of, this is a fact. Even experts claim that the fat cells accumulated in the tummy area are relatively harder to be burned.

No matter how many crunches you do in a day, some times, your belly never reduces in size.

It can be very frustrating to see that the efforts you put towards reducing belly fat have little effect.

Having excess belly fat can also lead to various health complications.

Back pain, digestive disorders, fatigue, loss of confidence that leads to depression, etc, are some of the negative effects that can happen due to excess belly fat.

In Addition, experts claim that having a bigger waistline can lead to serious conditions like coronary diseases.

So, if you want to have a toned tummy and a trimmer waistline, you should regularly exercise and eat healthy.

Along with that, you can also try this homemade remedy made using kitchen ingredients, right at home!

Ingredients Required :

  • Onion Juice - 2 tablespoons
  • Bottle Gourd Juice - 3 tablespoons

This home remedy to reduce belly fat works wonders, when taken on a regular basis.

This combination of onion juice and bottle gourd juice is rich in vitamins and minerals, which nourish your body.

Also, this juice is known to increase the metabolic rate of the body, thereby helping its fat-burning capacity.

This natural remedy also stimulates the production of hormones that help with weight loss, especially in the tummy area.

Method Of Preparation :

  • Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a glass.
  • Stir well to form a mixture.
  • Consume this mixture, one every morning, after breakfast.
  • Do not add any sugar or honey to this mixture. 
  • Continue drinking this remedy for at least 2 months.
