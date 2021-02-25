Is Turmeric Effective In The Prevention And Management Of Diabetes? Diabetes oi-Shivangi Karn

Diabetes is a metabolic disease whose count is increasing day by day. It is well-known that diabetes is a preventable disease by modification in lifestyle and diet: these factors play a vital role in lowering the incidence of new cases and reducing the global impact of diabetes.

Many studies talk about the efficacy of medicinal plants in the prevention and management of diabetes. Among the long list of such plants, turmeric is gaining a growing interest in diabetes treatment.

In this article, we will discuss an association between turmeric and diabetes. Take a look.

Turmeric And Diabetes

Turmeric, scientifically known as Curcuma longa, is often used as a spice to treat various ailments like cold, cough and body pain; apart from offering health and beauty benefits, the spice is also known to benefit diabetics.

The antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-glycaemic properties in turmeric helps regulate insulin levels in the body, which automatically prevents insulin resistance. This, in turn, helps control diabetes and prevent it as well. [1]

Curcumin in turmeric is good for diabetics as it may help balance blood sugar and cholesterol levels. One can have turmeric as powder, oil or as a capsule. However, make sure not to consume it excessively as over-consumption can lead to ulcers, stomach troubles and acne. Even pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid excessive consumption of turmeric.

Can Turmeric Help Reduce Diabetes Complications?

The increased morbidity and mortality due to diabetes are often due to its complications such as heart diseases, retinopathy, nephropathy, high cholesterol, infections, endothelial dysfunctions and increased oxidative stress.

Diabetes is often recognised as chronic inflammation due to an increase in pro-inflammatory cytokines. This also results in impaired insulin response. The symptoms of the aforementioned complications include pain and paraesthesia (symptoms related to damaged peripheral nerves such as burning and prickling sensations). [2]

The strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities of curcumin, along with other vital nutrients such as vitamin C, flavonoids, potassium, zinc, beta-carotene and iron, may help prevent the aggravation of diabetes and if the complications are already present, may help effectively in the management of those conditions.

Here are a few ways in which turmeric is good for diabetics.

How Turmeric May Help Treat Diabetes

1. Strengthens immunity

The antioxidants and phytonutrients in turmeric improve general health. This helps in strengthening the immune system and keep one healthy. Curcumin present in turmeric has antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-glycaemic properties which may help strengthen the immune system, thus preventing diseases including diabetes.

2. Regulates insulin

The pancreas helps produce insulin in the body. The anti-glycaemic property of turmeric regulate and balance insulin levels and prevents one of the diabetes-related condition, insulin resistance, by lowering the blood sugar and triglyceride levels in the body.

3. Reduces fats

Diabetes is often accompanied by obesity or say, or weight gain is one of the risk factors for diabetes. Moreover, being overweight is one of the causes of diabetes. Thus, turmeric helps prevent diabetes by controlling your weight as curcumin eliminates and prevent the accumulation of harmful fats. [3]

4. Prevents Infections

Pathogens like the virus Coxsackie B4 are said to increase the chances of Type 1 diabetes. The antiviral, antibacterial and antibiotic properties of turmeric may help prevent these infections, which in turn, treats diabetes and controls it.

Turmeric Smoothie To Fight Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms

Turmeric smoothie has anti-inflammatory benefits. This golden smoothie can help ease diabetes symptoms such as pain, infections, swelling, tingling and prickling sensations in hands and legs, tiredness, urinary problems and weight issues.

Turmeric smoothie makes for the best beverage to be included in a diabetes diet. This natural remedy works exceptionally well when coupled with a healthy lifestyle. Turmeric helps reduce the body's resistance to the insulin hormone, thus managing diabetes symptoms.

The smoothie is prepared with turmeric powder, carrot juice and orange juice. The beta-carotene present in carrots can enable the blood to absorb lesser amounts of glucose from the foods. The vitamin C present in orange juice is excellent for boosting your immunity, as weak immunity is one of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

Ingredients

Turmeric Powder - two teaspoons

Carrot Juice - One-fourth cup

Orange Juice - One-fourth cup

Method

Add the aforementioned ingredients to a jar.

Stir well to form a mixture.

Pour in glasses and serve.

Consume this mixture, every morning, before breakfast, for around three months.

To Conclude

Turmeric is an effective natural remedy to prevent and manage diabetes. Including turmeric in a daily diet can help prevent the condition to an extent. However, one must keep in mind that turmeric alone is not an applicable method in the treatment of diabetes. When combined with lifestyle factors such as daily exercise and other diets, diabetes risk can be reduced.