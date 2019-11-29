Here Are Some Fashionable Winter-Perfect Outfits For Various Events

1. Hoodie Dress Hoodies have always been our best friend. If you are a hoodie fan, hoodie dress is what you can try this winter season. The above picture shows the model in a full-sleeved above knee-length midnight-blue hooded sweater dress. The dress is accentuated by red stripe at the hem and sleeve ends. The hoodie dress also features an attached warm cap, which you can use to cover your ears if it's freezing cold. You can pair the dress with thigh-high boots or white shoes.

2. Knit Bodycon Dress Well, who doesn't love bodycon dresses? You definitely must be having a wide range of bodycon outfits for summers, so why not one for winter too? No, we are not asking you to buy a breezy or cotton dress as it won't keep you warm during winters. Instead, we suggest you go for a stylish knitted dress. For instance, you can buy a dress like the model in the above picture. Her blue knit bodycon dress features a full puff-sleeved classic-collar and a thigh-high front slit, which adds to the style quotient. Pair it with boots or you can even easily flaunt your high heels with this warm fabric dress.

3. Hooded Sweatshirt And Trousers Sporting the same jacket and jeans on daily basis is too boring. How about going for some comfortable warm co-ords? The picture shows the model in a casual grey co-ords, which consists of a full-sleeved knit hooded sweatshirt paired with matching high-waist jogging trousers. Complete your look with light-hued socks and sports shoes. This comfy outfit is what will come to your rescue when you want to go for a morning walk in the cold weather.

4. Jacquard Attire Jacquard dress is what you should definitely invest in this winters. A jacquard fabric is a textured fabric, which consists of woven patterns. You can buy a similar jacquard dress like the model in the picture. Her yellow-hued and black patterned knitted jacquard outfit is ideal for cold weather and party-worthy. It consists of a round-neck top and matching ankle-length loose bottoms. Complete you look with heels or you can also go for flats.

5. Multi-coloured Striped Sweater Dress Dresses are stylish, sweaters are warm, how about mixing the two to create a stylishly warm outfit? Yes, you got it right! Sweater dresses is what most of the ladies wear for winter parties. So, it's time you buy one for yourself too. For instance, this model's full-sleeved below-knee length round-collar multi-coloured knit sweater dress is what you should invest in. She has paired it with black flats but you can also opt for high heels, depending on the occasion.

6. Maroon Straight Cut Kurta Dresses and co-ords are good but what if you have to attend an auspicious puja event in your relative's house? Of course, you can't pick a midi dress and neither you want to opt for jacket and jeans and look boring. An ethnic outfit is perfect for pujas and festivals. So, take a look at the picture, and you will get a superb traditional fashion idea for a small family function this winter season. Accentuated by intricate embroidery with golden thread and white pearls on the neckline, the model's maroon kurta set is what your wardrobe needs. It also features side slits and mock placket. The pretty kurta will keep you warm and cozy while you look your best.

7. Red-hued Flared Cape Layering your outfits to give it a fashionable touch is always a smart idea. During winters, we all layer our tops and shirts with jackets and blazers to stay cozy in the most sophisticated way. But now it's time to up your style game with this flared cape, which will not only keep you warm but fashionable as well. The picture shows the model in a half-sleeved cowl-neck red-hued flared woollen cape, which features pocket detail. Team it with casual black bottoms and shoes or loafers.