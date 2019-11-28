The Six Must-Have Jacket And Coat Ideas That Will Keep You Cosy And Stylish Through The Winters Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

It is a well known fact that winter season demands jackets and coats but most of us just have one or two jackets or coats that we use the entire season to keep ourselves warm. Well, we prefer buying winter dresses over jackets and coats because we feel that jackets are just not that stylish. However, over a period of time, a number of brands and designers have experimented with jackets and coats and given us interesting choices. So, this winter season, we have six interesting jacket and coat ideas for fashionable women.

Update Your Wardrobe With A Metallic Jacket

Well, metallic jackets are trending this winter season and you have all the reasons to invest in one. These puffed metallic jackets dipped in the shades of silver and golden will not only make for an unusual choice but can also be perfect as evening party wear. Pair it with a plain-hued matte dress and you will look a class apart. These jackets also exude futuristic effect. So, for those of you, who want to capture the limelight without doing much, this is the jacket for you.

Make Room For An Old School Coat

Long coats can make you look elegant and winter season is the only season, when you can wear these long coats. But when it comes to long coats, the good old fashioned structured coats are the best as they make you look distinctive and can go well with almost any given outfit. So, go ahead and invest in long textured cashmere coats. Also, you can buy plaid coats and even plain-hued ones. These long coats can be donned on almost any occasion.

Remember A Faux Leather Jacket Is Always Classy

While you may not want to invest in a leather jacket, you can always grab a faux leather jacket. These jackets are classic for a reason and can give you those cowboy movie vibes or maybe your own motorcycle diaries moment. So, if you want to look different from the mainstream, a faux leather jacket is what you should purchase. For some stylish edge, you can buy a combination of leather jacket and fur jacket. Team this jacket with black jeggings or denims for some classy effect.

Look Fashionable With Fuzzy And Furry Jackets

A fuzzy and furry jacket can keep you warm and make you look notches cuter than you are. So, why not invest in one? These jackets are also highly stylish and elevate your look effortlessly. Pair it with washed denims and see the glamourous effect. You can even team these jackets with dresses and leggings. Fuzzy jackets are a must-have for the parties and highly glam events too.

Be Street-Style Perfect With Puffed Jackets

Long puffed jackets are ultimate, when it comes to acing the street-style looks. These jackets are not quite everybody's cup of tea but with those of you, who can pull outfits with a lot of aplomb, these jackets are meant for you. These jackets are back in vogue and can be paired with tights and straight-fit denims. They can make you look street-style perfect but these jackets are also ideal whilst travelling.

And Finally The Denim Jackets Are Forever

If you are a fan of denims like us, denim jacket is exactly what you should invest in. Depending on your taste, you can either buy a simple and short denim jacket or a long asymmetrical denim jacket. Today, designers and brands have played with denim jackets and introduced a number of style of denim jackets and coats like the distressed denim jacket. And we all know, denims can go well with anything.

So, what style of jacket are you going to invest in? Let us know that in the comment section.