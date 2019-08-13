ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post Backlash, Versace Loses A Brand Ambassador But Issues An Apology To Its Chinese Consumers

    By
    |

    Last year, Dolce & Gabbanna provoked outrage in China and a subsequent boycott of its products over an advertisement that showed a Chinese model struggling to eat spaghetti and pizza with chopsticks. Dolce & Gabbana was accused of racism and later issued an apology. A year later, fashion giant Versace, also received backlash on social media in China. The reason was that Versace's T-shirt listed Hong Kong and Macau as countries rather than cities. Both Hong Kong and Macau are special administrative regions of China.

    Versace Brand Ambassador China
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Post the controversy, Chinese actress and the brand ambassador of Versace from China, Yang Mi said she will end the cooperation with the luxury fashion label after a controversy erupted online over claims that its T-shirt designs defied the "One China" policy. As per the statement issued on the official Weibo account of Jiaxing Xingguang, the actress's studio, Yang said Versace has harmed China's sovereign and territorial integrity. The controversy has gained more attention and hit the sentiments due to anti-Beijing protests in the city.

    View this post on Instagram

    “I am deeply sorry for the unfortunate recent error that was made by our Company and that is being currently discussed on various social media channels. Never have I wanted to disrespect China’s National Sovereignty and this is why I wanted to personally apologize for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused.” @donatella_versace

    A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

    Versace took to Twitter and their official Weibo account to apologise. In a post on Weibo, the label stated that they have stopped selling and destroyed the T-shirts as of 24th July. Versace's artistic director, Donatella Versace even shared a personal and public apology on her Instagram account.

    However, not just Versace, Coach and Givenchy also had to serve an apology for the similar reason. Coach and Givenchy listed special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate nations. However, both the brands apologised too.

    More VERSACE News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue