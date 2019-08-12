Taylor Swift’s Vibrant Attire At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards Is Perfect For Parties Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Taylor Swift grabbed the headlines as she won the Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. The "Me!" singer accepted the award from World Cup Champion, Alex Morgan. Taylor Swift praised Morgan for talking about pay inequality and taking a firm stand for this issue. What struck us were the surfboard, which she was seen holding and her absolutely colourful Versace attire for the occasion.

The surfboard was presented to her and it was a personalised surfboard, which featured the prints of her three cats - Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. And coming to Taylor's Versace body suit, it was an interesting number and something that made our eyes pop out. It was a pretty kaleidoscopic attire, which was accentuated by Versace's iconic motifs in gold. The outfit that consisted of a plunging neckline top, high-waist shorts, and a crisp blazer was splashed in myriad hues of blue, pink, black, red, and green.

A perfect outfit for morning, noon, and night parties, it seems like Taylor Swift is on her way to set the trends with this ensemble. She paired her attire with bright orange and pink stilettos by Kat Maconie. Her makeup was dewy with a pink lip shade, blue inverted eye liner, and subtly contoured cheekbones. Her bangs and puffed blonde tresses completed her look. Taylor Swift looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.