Just In
- 2 hrs ago World Organ Donation Day 2019: Date, Importance And Facts
- 3 hrs ago Happy Independence Day 2019: Quotes And Whatsapp Messages To Send To Your Near & Dear Ones
- 4 hrs ago Ayushmann Khurrana Seen In Saris In The Trailer Of Dream Girl
- 4 hrs ago Did You Know That Financial Wellness Is Important For Mental Wellness?
Don't Miss
- News Delhi Airport receives bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax
- Sports PKL 2019: Disciplined UP Yoddha edge Bengaluru Bulls
- Movies Sanjivani 2 Review: This Surbhi Chandna & Namit Khanna’s Medical Drama Is A MUST WATCH!
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A10s Goes Official – Could Be Launched In India This Month
- Automobiles Suzuki Access 125 ‘Drum-Brake Alloy Wheel’ Variant Launched In India At Rs 59,891
- Finance Only 2 Indians Among Top 50 Richest Persons Globally
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Taylor Swift’s Vibrant Attire At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards Is Perfect For Parties
Taylor Swift grabbed the headlines as she won the Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. The "Me!" singer accepted the award from World Cup Champion, Alex Morgan. Taylor Swift praised Morgan for talking about pay inequality and taking a firm stand for this issue. What struck us were the surfboard, which she was seen holding and her absolutely colourful Versace attire for the occasion.
The surfboard was presented to her and it was a personalised surfboard, which featured the prints of her three cats - Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. And coming to Taylor's Versace body suit, it was an interesting number and something that made our eyes pop out. It was a pretty kaleidoscopic attire, which was accentuated by Versace's iconic motifs in gold. The outfit that consisted of a plunging neckline top, high-waist shorts, and a crisp blazer was splashed in myriad hues of blue, pink, black, red, and green.
A perfect outfit for morning, noon, and night parties, it seems like Taylor Swift is on her way to set the trends with this ensemble. She paired her attire with bright orange and pink stilettos by Kat Maconie. Her makeup was dewy with a pink lip shade, blue inverted eye liner, and subtly contoured cheekbones. Her bangs and puffed blonde tresses completed her look. Taylor Swift looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.