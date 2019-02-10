ENGLISH

    So, Here Are Some Amazing Outfits That You Can Wear On This Valentine's Day Date

    By
    |
    Valentines Day

    Come Valentine's Day and some of us are planning to surprise our loved ones. Whatever or wherever the special date, we want to look our fashionable best. Yes, ladies, we all want to take a step beyond our comfort zone and look amazing. While some of us might choose traditional wears and some of us might opt for something western but whatever our choices, we want to look like never before. So, here we have compiled a list of some Valentine's Day-worthy outfits for you.

    Valentines Day 2019

    A Dreamy Number

    There is nothing better than wearing an absolutely dreamy and wispy number on this day. Yes, you can select some lightweight and absolutely romantic numbers with organza trains. Adding to that, hues such as baby pink, lemon yellow, and deep red can work wonders if you are selecting a dreamy dress. These dresses are perfect if you are planning a candlelight dinner.

    Valentines Day Dresses
    PC: AND

    The Little Black Dress

    If you are confused about which dress to pick and want to look stunning then go for a classic and structured little black dress. These dresses can make you look awesome in an instant and so effortlessly. The best part about an LBD is that you can wear it for almost any occasion or date. It is worth investing in.

    Valentines Day Fashion

    A Delicate Salwar Kameez

    If you want something traditional and comfortable, you can select a traditional salwar kameez. This humble attire can make you look a class apart and give you the satisfaction of trying out something different. You can opt for something floral and light-hued or you can wear something plain and spruce it up with an embroidered dupatta.

    alentines Day Dress For Couples

    A Sexy Number

    And why not sport something elegant and sexy? Yes, if you want to take a bold turn stylishly then go for dresses with sharp slits or something backless. Valentine's Day is about bringing out the best in you. You can go beyond the usual and take your loved one by surprise. So, are you ready to try out something unusual?

    Valentines Day 2019
    PC: Sunaina Khera

    A Gorgeous Sari

    If draped gracefully, saris can create a lasting impression. Saris are not something that we wear regularly, so on this special day, you can wear a beautiful sari and look ethereal. For those of you who can't drape a sari, there are plenty of pre-stitched, palazzo, and dhoti saris available. So, let not sari scare you away.

    Valentines Day 2019
    Abraham & Thakore

    The Classy Pantsuit

    Pantsuits have become one of the trendiest options ever. With pantsuits, you can channel your inner boss lady and it is something that you wouldn't find the most wearing on Valentine's Day. So, why don't you take a departure from those usual dresses and take a calculated risky turn with a pantsuit? Well, they say you can charm the pants off.

    So, what are you going to wear on this Valentine's Day? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
