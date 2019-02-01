Bunon's All-white Collection At LFW SR'19 Is About Holding Back And Letting It Go

The weavers wove white outfits but more than that they had woven ensembles that echoed their relevance in the capitalist world, which thinks their wardrobes are forever starved. These weavers showed us what slow fashion can reap and what power looms cannot. This collection of ivory-hued outfits shown on day two of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 talked about the collective skill of the weavers and the sensibilities of the designer, Soumitra Mondal Marg.

With LFW SR'19, Soumitra launched his label Bunon in India for the first time. His label was previously launched in Tokyo in consultation with the Japanese designer, Satoshi Ishii. So, yesterday, the Indian story began for this eco-friendly label and we thought it had the making of a promising brand. There was a trace of emotional connect and a tight story, which we saw in his series of myriad white outfits. There was a breezy liberated element to his outfits, which were poetically balanced by a touch of restraint. In a nutshell, Bunon's collection was a bit towards the conservative and a lot towards the minimal side.

Right from laidback kurtas to dresses to pants, his collection was backed by breathable fabrics and soothing vibes. Bunon outfits were what discerning ladies of the polluted bustling metropolitans would want to wear in order to make themselves feel better. The label's ensembles were also what a group of girls frolicking in the woody meadows would want to wear in order to match their surroundings. Those outfits were meant for all- they beckoned inclusivity. Bunon weaved a refreshing tale of realism and idealism and acceptance. We thought the collection was unforgettable. Here are a few glimpses from the show.