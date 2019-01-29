Sari Lovers, Here Are The Type Of Saris That You Must Pack For Your Next Vacay

You are a sari-enthusiast and you are planning a vacay. You so want to wear a sari but you don't want a very cumbersome sari with tricky drapes and yet you want to stand apart. Adding to that, you want a sari that looks like a travel-wear too and not something that is fit for a wedding function. We totally get you if you feel like this.

So, when travelling, perhaps you should shift your focus away from the traditional saris and instead pack contemporary saris. Over the years, the designers have played with saris in order to suit the needs of modern jet-setting women. They have reminded us that sometimes saris don't even need a blouse or petticoat. They have made a strong case for saris as fluid wear. Here are the type of saris, you can pack.

Sari With Pants

Wouldn't you be one of the happiest ladies if you get to team a sari with pants or denims? Yes, this is quite possible and think of how fuss-free travel outfit that would be. This particular pairing will give you a sari look and allow you to wear your jeans too. Sounds like a good deal!

A Sari With A Belt

Okay, so we also get it that some of you want to drape a quintessential sari but then you hate the idea of taking care of pallu every now and then. The easiest trick, in that case, would be to get a sari with a belt. Well, not only it will give you a stylish edge but your pallu will also be neatly tucked under the belt. After that, we are pretty sure that you can walk freely.

The Concept Saris

You can also sport a dhoti sari, which is usually pre-stitched. The dhoti saris can give you an interesting look and obviously the feel of wearing a sari. These saris have pallus like an ordinary sari but the pleats of the sari resemble a dhoti. Likewise, palazzo saris are also a great option, where instead of a petticoat, you have palazzo pants and you can drape the pallu the way you want it.

Saris Sans The Embellishments

Also, last but not the least, if you are travelling, you would definitely not want anything too embellished. So, depending on your taste, make sure you pack some travel-worthy saris. You can play with prints and vibrant hues or go totally muted. In such a case, you will feel awesome while travelling.

So, what type of sari, will you wear for your next vacay? Let us know that in the comment section.