Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Spruce Up Your Fashion Game With These Five Traditional Saris Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

India's most celebrated festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. From prebooking Ganesh idols to searching for the best traditional attires, Ganesh Chaturthi instantly puts devotees in a festive mode. Women start their outfit-shopping a week before the festival and most of them prefer saris over other ethnic outfits. The reason why saris are demanded more is because there is no other ethnic outfit that can look as graceful as a sari. So, if you are looking for an elegant sari to wear for this auspicious occasion, we have got you covered. We have come up with five types of traditional saris that you can drape on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Check it out.

Paithani Sari

Named after the Paithan town in Aurangabad Maharashtra, Paithani Sari is the perfect sari to wear for this ocassion. A Paithani sari is a golden and silk sari, and is considered as among the richest saris of India. In the picture, the red Paithani sari by Gaurang Shah has golden oblique square designs at the border whereas the pallu is embellished with green motifs. Such a type of sari will not only give you a festive feel but will also make you look a class apart.

Chanderi Sari

The traditional Chanderi sari is made in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. For instance, you can drape a Chanderi sari like Mugdha Godse in the picture. Her sari is by Raw Mango and dipped in a lemon yellow shade. Mugdha's sari is enhanced by a shimmering golden border and she has paired it with a pink blouse that is adorned with multi-coloured floral accents. She has upped her look with an elaborate gold neckpiece. So, we hope we gave you some Chanderi inspiration.

Linen Sari

Linen sari is the most functional when it comes to saris. Since, most probably the weather is going to be humid on Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, so it makes sense to wear a linen sari. If you are looking for a linen sari inspiration, you can opt for a classic Anavila sari like the one in the pic. Accentuated by brick and mustard gold zari stripes, the sari seems fun and festive. You can pair it with something like a brick kaftan plain or muted-hued blouse. If you are looking for something rare and unique, linen sari is the best choice.

Chaugoshia or Pant-Sari

Let us remind you, Chaugoshia or pant-sari is that traditional sari which was donned by the veteran actress, Rekha at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. So, Rekha wore a shimmering golden and silver Chaugoshia sari, which consisted of Chau which means four garments - a full-sleeved tight blouse, a loose tunic, a tight silver pants, and a golden khada dupatta. She looked stylish and gave us a refreshing traditional look. Chaugoshia sari will help you steal limelight and that too effortlessly.

Quintessential Silk Sari

Silk saris are mostly donned on weddings or festive events. Exquisite and vibrant, silk sari can make you look elegant and ethnic in an instant. So, if a quintessential silk sari is your forte, you can wear something like this red silk sari by Tarun Tahiliani. And you can team your plain sari with an embroidered blouse.

So, which type of sari would you want to drape for this Ganesh Chaturthi? Share your opinions in the comment section.