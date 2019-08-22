LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Trends Spotted At The 11:11 Eleven/Eleven Show Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Presented by Cotton Champions: Farmers by C&A Foundation, the label 11:11/Eleven Eleven showed their outfits on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Laidback and textured, the outfits from the collection were eco-friendly and crafted out of breathable fabrics. What we loved about the 11:11/Eleven Eleven show was that it gave us some trendy ideas, which we can easily incorporate in our day-to-day lives. Let's find out what those trends were.

The Hats

Yes, the show had models walking down the ramp in asymmetrical hats. These hats were dipped in muted tones like yellow and crafted out of fuss-free fabrics. These hats shown at LFW W/F 2019 were definitely a break from those crisp ones and made for statement numbers. The hats seemed perfect for beach vacay and even ideal for casual lazy Sunday strolls.

The Layered Numbers

Sometimes, you don't need to wear bright to steal the limelight. Sometimes, the muted earthy numbers can do the trick too. Layered outfits were also seen at the 11:11/Eleven Eleven show. The models graced the ramp in irregularly cut two pieces. The ensembles were breezy and this seemed like a trend we can continue following.

The Pyjama Set

We've been seeing a lot Bollywood divas such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt donning pyjama set and this show of LFW W/F 2019 made a strong case for pyjama sets. A few pyjama sets were sheer and the designers showed us that we can wear such outfits for a casual occasion too.

Grey, And Lots Of Grey

The collection had a lot of grey-hued outfits and we liked how 11:11/Eleven Eleven played with this hue. We witnessed a number of jumpsuits, dresses, and pants dipped in grey colour. The grey-toned outfits seemed comfy and ideal as office wears too.

So, which trend from the 11:11 Eleven/Eleven show would you like to follow? Let us know that in the comment section.