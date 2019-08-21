ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day One: Inclusivity Was Promoted With This Body Positive Fashion Show

    By
    |

    The day one of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 also witnessed body positive fashion show, which was presented by the label, half Full| Curve. Their collection titled, 'Gulaab Bagh' was inspired by the interiors of royal palaces. The outfits presented were rich in hues and featured meticulous patterns. Let's decode the collection.

    So, the show was not entirely a plus size fashion show but the designers elevated the concept by not restricting the outfits to a particular size. There was a lot of fluidity in terms of size and we are glad as with this show, the LFW as a platform promoted inclusivity. So, it was a refreshing show and we saw some gorgeous ensembles with vibrant burst of colours. The outfits were modern but accentuated by desi touch. While blue was the dominating colour, shades of pink, maroon, and grey were also witnessed. The diverse ensembles were highlighted by bright floral patterns particularly the roses, intricate mukaish, and subtle embellishments.

    So, here are some of the moments from the show at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.

    Tell us which one was your favourite outfit? Stay tuned for more updates from LFW W/F 2019

