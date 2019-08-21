LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Manish Malhotra's Festive Outfits Are A Visual Delight And Insta-Worthy Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

With baroque chandeliers and wispy drapes, the stage was set for Manish Malhotra's opening show at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Soon his close friends from the Bollywood industry including Karisma Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Ishaan Khattar, Amrita Arora, Khushi Kapoor, and Dia Mirza among others also arrived to witness the much-anticipated show.

The show started and we saw models sashaying down the ramp in contemporary festive wears. Their outfits were contemporary and elaborated the traditional sensibilities of the modern India. The ensembles were from his collection, 'Maahrumysha', which was in collaboration with the FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever. He also launched a wash care range 'Love & Care' on the occasion. So, speaking about his collection, it was about resplendent beauty and the designer incorporated fresh hues in his stunning outfits, which ranged from salmon to rich shade of pink. We also saw rich floral accents in Manish Malhotra's ensembles and a few outfits were also accentuated by subtle embellishments. We also noticed that this time, the designer's focus area was fabrics and he didn't use a lot of glitters.

The outfits from his collection mostly consisted of anarkalis, separates, lehengas, gowns, jackets, and sherwanis, but we were mostly fascinated by the blouses. The sleeves of the blouses were mostly layered and in a few instances gave quite literally a butterfly effect. Katrina Kaif, who looked absolutely amazing and was the showstopper, left us speechless with her avatar and her blouse was also interesting with sharp sleeves and thin drape. Manish Malhotra mostly used statement precious gemstones jewellery to notch up the look of the models. The makeup done featured bronzer and smoky details, and we saw a lot of impeccable braided hairdos.

