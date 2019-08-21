ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Dazzles In A Bronze Smokey Look

    By

    It is finally time! The Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 has begun and oh boy what a beginning! The opening show of the night was done by none other than Manish Malhotra. Manish Malhotra showcased his collection Maahrumysha for the night. And once again, Katrina Kaif walked the ramp for him. Manish had earlier mentioned through an Instagram post that Katrina was the inspiration behind the collection and we can see what he meant!

    Katrina looked absolutely ravishing at the ramp. Dressed in a black and gold lehenga, Katrina owned the show. She accessorised her look with a chunky neckpiece, dainty earrings and a stunning ring.

    Coming to her make-up, Katrina wore the classic smokey eye look with a bronzed base and glossy nude lips. Her base was fresh and dewy, cheeks highlighted and contoured, eyes heavily kohled and eyebrows filled to perfection.

    She coupled the smokey eye look with loose waves that fell over her shoulder and completed the look. We love how her make-up seamlessly blended with the whole look and enhanced the intricately done design. We expected nothing less from her. Well done, girl! You sure did make us swoon.

    But this was just the beginning. The coming week is going to bring more such drool-worthy looks. Stay tuned for all the updates on this year's Lakme Fashion Week.

