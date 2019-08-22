LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Sumeet Vyas Looks Dapper And Gave Us Fresh Office Wear Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Presented by Khadi & Village Industries Commission, the label Three showed their collection on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 and Veere Di Wedding actor, Sumeet Vyas was the showstopper. He look was casually sophisticated and the actor looked dapper in his ensemble. With his attire, he gave modern discerning men fashion goals. Let's decode his ensemble and look.

So, Sumeet walked cooly on the ramp and his attire was somewhere between formal and relaxed. Well, he gave men some brand new office wear ideas, which by the way men should totally ace. He wore a white tee that was marked by a stripe at the centre. Sumeet Vyas paired his t-shirt with a structured jacket and trousers, which were dipped in navy blue hue. Well, that was some solid combination lesson and additionally a sleek boho-inspired pendant chain would have looked awesome with his attire too.

Also, what was also worth noticing about his look were those sandals. His sandals not only gave us a break from the same old shoes but also added an old-fashioned laidback touch to his showstopper avatar. His look was accessory-free and we thought Sumeet Vyas looked awesome. So, what do you think about the actor's showstopper avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.