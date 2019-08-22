Just In
LFW W/F 2019 Day One: Lisa Haydon And Hardik Pandya Graced The Ramp In Sculptural Outfits
Presented by R.Elan, designer Amit Aggarwal showed his collection at the final show of the day one of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. His showstoppers were none other than stunning Lisa Haydon and ace cricketer, Hardik Pandya. Lisa and Hardik made a statement with their metallic outfits, which came from the designer's collection, 'Flux'. Let's decode their outfits and looks.
So, Lisa Haydon left us speechless with her structured sari, which featured a fluid drape and pleated fall. Her ensemble was dipped in the berry shade and she teamed it with a metallic sculptural blouse, which notched up her attire. Lisa's sari also featured a deep side slit thereby giving it a gown touch and she paired it with silver sandals. It was a perfect ensemble for cocktail parties and Lisa Haydon looked stunning. The makeup was nude-toned with a bronzer effect. The smoky kohl and impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Hardik Pandya's attire was slightly towards the futuristic side and looked very avant-garde. He wore an embellished textured jacket that featured metallic accents and a statement belt. The cricketer paired his shimmery jacket with complementing cigarette pants and the pink inner contrasted his attire. He wore eye-catching loafers to complete his look.
Well, Lisa Haydon and Hardik Pandya gave us an unforgettable moment at the ramp. What do you think about their style and avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.