Lisa Haydon Represents An Unbound Woman In A Structured Yet Flared Attire At LFW 2018

Lisa Haydon Lakme Fashion Week 2018

A fashion show is incomplete without Lisa Haydon scorching the ramp. We had been missing her but she didn't make us wait too much, as she sashayed down the ramp for the label Mishru. Her attire came from the label's collection, 'Supernova', which represented an unbound woman, who has a strong, defined structure. And Lisa's attire carried forward the inspiration.

Lisa Haydon LFW 2018

Lisa's attire was every inch sexy and blended structured with asymmetrical details. We thought she looked fabulous in her full-sleeved sheer outfit. The bodice of her attire was enhanced by sharp edges and it was most certainly a figure-flattering piece. Even the patterns on her bodice were contrasted by the sequined details with sleek white-hued nature-inspired prints. The bodice also had a ruffled feature, which gave her attire a dramatic touch.

Lisa Haydon showstopper

Lisa's attire was highlighted by sheer and sequined net skirt that cloaked her shapely legs and gave a peek-a-boo effect. She notched up her look with a diamond choker and those side-swept blonde tresses rounded off her look.

Lisa Haydon fashion

Well, Lisa Haydon won us over again and we found her attire of the evening super-sensational and sexiest till now.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 2:25 [IST]
