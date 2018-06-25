Subscribe to Boldsky
Lisa Haydon's All-Golden Look Will Put You Into A Trance

By Devika
Lisa Haydon fashion

Lisa Haydon glittered in gold, as she stepped out in the sun looking pensive and pretty. The gorgeous supermodel and a mother, Lisa gave many of us the wedding-wear goals with this dress of hers that wowed us to a great extent.

Her attire was just unmissable and caught our attention. She looked like a fairy-tale character in this attire and there was something so dreamy and surreal about her look. And at the same time, this outfit certainly qualified as a contemporary wear. So, yes, the golden gown was a cross between modern and abstract.

Posed in a contemplative mood against the lush green backdrop, the colour of her dress popped out and left our eyes wide opened and jaws dropped. Her blouse was pretty deep but you could have trusted Lisa to pull it off like a pro. Yes, she carried herself with utmost grace and poise. Her sleeveless V-necked blouse highlighted her collar bones and the A-line skirt was shimmery and pleated.

The soft golden belt not only gave the structure to her attire but also contrasted and accentuated her lithe frame. We were blown away by her Rapunzel-like blonde pigtail that perfectly complemented her look.

She accessorised her sultry avatar with a purse and golden-hued flats that she thought were a good choice. Well, we agree with you on that too Lisa.

So, aren't you all just glued to her picture like we are? We are all in the afterglow of her look.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
