From A Fashionista To Embracing Motherhood, B’Day Girl Lisa Haydon’s Top Style Moments

By Devika
Lisa Haydon birthday

Seductive and sensuous, Lisa Haydon has a very fun-loving side to her. The gorgeous diva turned 32 today and well, she looks fresh as ever. We admire Lisa for not only her drop-dead looks, her confidence, and her portrayal of free-spirited Vijayalaxmi in 'Queen', but also the way she embraced motherhood. Yes, Lisa has flaunted her baby bump like no other and now regularly posts her pictures with her baby.

Lisa Haydon birthday

Speaking of her fashion sense, Lisa is one of the prominent faces in the Indian fashion. She is a muse to many fashion designers and an icon to the actually liberated and evolved Indian women. Lisa is not only unapologetic about her sexuality but has also redefined sexiness. There is nobody who does beach fashion quite like Lisa. However, so often she is stereotyped as a sultry woman. Her movie characters have further positioned her as a sexy woman. But, we believe Lisa is much more than that.

Lisa Haydon birthday

From walking her dog to attending glittering events, here are some of the bits and pieces of her life explained through her fashion moments.

