Nick Jonas Birthday Special: Five Times The Sucker Singer Slayed It In Style

For the Cigar Aficionado's latest issue cover shoot, Nick Jonas donned a black suit, which consisted of a white shirt, black jacket, and trousers. His long lapel black jacket was accentuated by intricately textured patterns. Styled by Avoyer Magyan, he paired his jacket with a formal white shirt and matching pants. His black suit came from Lanvin. Nick Jonas looked dapper as he posed for the camera with a cigar.

For an event in Detroit, Nick Jonas wore a grey-coloured suit, which consisted of a white shirt, grey coat, and pants. He teamed his classy overlapped grey coat with a formal white shirt. The actor also donned matching pants and exuded sophisticated vibes. The black wrist watch added a stylish touch to his look. Nick was seen holding a mike and singing for the audience.

For a show in Toronto, Nick Jonas posed with a glass of wine in a dark olive-green casual t-shirt, which he paired with a classic collar wheat-coloured jacket. His jacket was accentuated by multiple buttons and two big pockets. He paired his ensemble with trousers that were dipped in a little lighter shade of olive-green. Jonas completed his look with casual white sneakers. He rounded out his look with a wrist watch.

For a show at Tampa in Florida, Nick Jonas flaunted a unique look with an all-orange suit. His orange suit consisted of a casual t-shirt, which he paired with a double breasted two-buttoned short lapel coat. His structured jacket was accentuated by multiple black buttons and he paired his ensemble with matching pants. He completed his look with pointed black shoes. Nick Jonas looked awesome in this orange quirky outfit.

Nick Jonas In An All-White Ensemble

At the Met Gala 2019 event, Nick Jonas was seen gracing the red carpet with wife Priyanka Chopra in an all-white ensemble by Dior, which consisted of a shirt, coat, and pants. He teamed his long lapel one-buttoned white coat over a shimmering silver shirt. He paired his ensemble with matching pants while the white stole added a stylish quotient to his look. The silver metallic shoes which matched with his shirt, completed his look. He spruced up his look with a diamond ring and wrist watch. Nick Jonas actually looked like the character, Littlefinger from Game of Thrones.

Nick Jonas looked stylish in all outfits and that's also among the reasons he is one of our favourite pop icons. What are your thoughts on his outfits? Share your opinions in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas, keep slaying your fashion game!