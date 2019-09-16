Just In
- 28 min ago Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Reunite For An Ad Shoot And Have Oodles Of Fashion Goals
-
- 2 hrs ago From Alia To Priyanka, Bollywood Divas Show Us The Perfect Make-up Looks To Go With Your Blue Dress
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Oozes Elegance With Her White Ensemble And Chandelier Earrings
- 3 hrs ago Genelia Deshmukh Gives Us Stylish Denim inspiration With Her Photoshoot
Don't Miss
- Movies Sye Raa Pre-release Event To Be Postponed To Another Date?
- News Saradha scam case: CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastav reaches at CGO complex
- Sports Brand Virat Kohli touches Rs 174 crore; check out his net worth, endorsements
- Automobiles Tata Sumo Discontinued In India: Company Stops Production Of SUV After 25 Years Of Sales
- Technology Government Launches CEIR To Help Track Lost Phones
- Finance Wholesale Inflation In August Remains Unchanged
- Education HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Nick Jonas Birthday Special: Five Times The Sucker Singer Slayed It In Style
Born on 16 September 1992, the Sucker singer and global diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband, Nick Jonas has been winning us with not just his hit tracks but also with his quirky and classy fashion sense. Be it at Met Gala or a casual gathering, the Jumanji actor has been inspiring all the discerning men with his amazing sartorial choices. On Nick Jonas' birthday, let us take a close look at some of his best outfits and celebrate his amazing personality.
Nick Jonas In A Black Suit
For the Cigar Aficionado's latest issue cover shoot, Nick Jonas donned a black suit, which consisted of a white shirt, black jacket, and trousers. His long lapel black jacket was accentuated by intricately textured patterns. Styled by Avoyer Magyan, he paired his jacket with a formal white shirt and matching pants. His black suit came from Lanvin. Nick Jonas looked dapper as he posed for the camera with a cigar.
Nick Jonas In A Grey Suit
For an event in Detroit, Nick Jonas wore a grey-coloured suit, which consisted of a white shirt, grey coat, and pants. He teamed his classy overlapped grey coat with a formal white shirt. The actor also donned matching pants and exuded sophisticated vibes. The black wrist watch added a stylish touch to his look. Nick was seen holding a mike and singing for the audience.
Nick Jonas In A Multi-Hued Attire
For a show in Toronto, Nick Jonas posed with a glass of wine in a dark olive-green casual t-shirt, which he paired with a classic collar wheat-coloured jacket. His jacket was accentuated by multiple buttons and two big pockets. He paired his ensemble with trousers that were dipped in a little lighter shade of olive-green. Jonas completed his look with casual white sneakers. He rounded out his look with a wrist watch.
Nick Jonas In An Orange Suit
For a show at Tampa in Florida, Nick Jonas flaunted a unique look with an all-orange suit. His orange suit consisted of a casual t-shirt, which he paired with a double breasted two-buttoned short lapel coat. His structured jacket was accentuated by multiple black buttons and he paired his ensemble with matching pants. He completed his look with pointed black shoes. Nick Jonas looked awesome in this orange quirky outfit.
Nick Jonas In An All-White Ensemble
At the Met Gala 2019 event, Nick Jonas was seen gracing the red carpet with wife Priyanka Chopra in an all-white ensemble by Dior, which consisted of a shirt, coat, and pants. He teamed his long lapel one-buttoned white coat over a shimmering silver shirt. He paired his ensemble with matching pants while the white stole added a stylish quotient to his look. The silver metallic shoes which matched with his shirt, completed his look. He spruced up his look with a diamond ring and wrist watch. Nick Jonas actually looked like the character, Littlefinger from Game of Thrones.
Nick Jonas looked stylish in all outfits and that's also among the reasons he is one of our favourite pop icons. What are your thoughts on his outfits? Share your opinions in the comment section.
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas, keep slaying your fashion game!
All Pic Credits: Nick Jonas