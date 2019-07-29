Priyanka & Nick Jonas Flaunt And Wow Us With Dots And Tiger-Patterned Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas kept the prints game alive and showed us that couples who slay together, stay together. They made a strong case for patterns and with this, we are pretty sure they must have given a lot of couples some sassy fashion goal. Adding to that, we are impressed with Nick Jonas' fashion statement as he celebrated the International Tiger Day with his tiger-patterned shirt. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

So, continuing with Nick, he wore a blue and yellow tiger-inspired collared shirt and paired it with high-waist navy blue trousers. The whole look was retro and that 70s look was more so because he tucked his tiger-printed shirt. Also, Nick teamed his ensemble with navy blue shoes, which went well with his outfit. Nick Jonas totally seemed in a party-mode.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have donned a very western ensemble but it was designed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She wore a very risqué and sheer black flowy dress and paired it with a complementing shrug. Her ensemble was polka-dotted and Priyanka looked lovely. She wore black sandals in order to notch up her look. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Giving them a company was Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cute pet dog, Diana Chopra - the Chihuahua has its own Instagram page, which boasts more than 105K followers. Well, they looked like one happy fashionable family, didn't they?