Selena Gomez's Pinstripe Suit Is For Those Who Want Something Fresh And Comfy In Their Wardrobe
Selena Gomez looked chic as she stepped out of a restaurant. She wore a suit, which we so loved as her attire seemed comfy. We thought this ensemble is perfect for all those, who have moved on or are in the process of as there was some fresh touch about her attire. It seemed carefree and Selena looked totally relaxed. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, the Lose You To Love Me singer wore a pinstripe suit that was accentuated by breezy silhouette. Her attire consisted of a long jacket and matching trousers. Selena's attire was enhanced by black and white stripes. It was a departure from the structured and there was a whiff of abandon from restraint to her attire. Did Selena Gomez pull it off well? Well, absolutely she slayed it in style and inspired us to invest in this ensemble.
She paired her attire with white trainer shoes, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by glossy brown lip shade and winged eyeliner with metallic silver eye shadow. Her cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted ponytail completed her attire. So, how did you find Selena Gomez's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
All Pic Credits: Robert Kamau/Getty Images