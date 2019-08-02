Selena Gomez's Latest Dresses Will Make You Want To Go On A Holiday ASAP Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Selena Gomez, who was in the news for her fallout with one of her closet friends, Francia Raisa, is currently vacationing in Italy with her friends. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share her pictures from the holiday and gave us two fashion goals. Her outfits were absolutely holiday-worthy and Selena looked stunning as ever. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

So, posed against an idyllic backdrop, Selena looked absolutely divine. She sported a long white dress that was ruffled and sleeveless. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and seemed perfect for date nights, particularly with your Bffs. It was a breezy number and Selena looked awesome. Her makeup was nude-toned and she completed her look with a bun.

The second pic was her sitting on a boat with picturesque lake in the background. Selena Gomez looked straight out of a movie in her printed dress. She wore a deep-neckline dress that was black-hued and accentuated by colourful floral accents and red polka dots. Selena's makeup was nude and fresh. Her makeup was marked by a natural pink lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Well, Selena Gomez has been giving us travel wear goals, you got to take cues.