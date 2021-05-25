Priyanka Chopra Graces Magazine’s Cover And Leaves Us Speechless With Her Looks In Black And White Dresses Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

It was just a day before when Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her bold and edgy look in a nude plunge dress for the Billboard Music Awards 2021. And now, she is seen taking internet on fire with her stunning looks in a fresh set of pictures from her latest shoot. Recently, the actress turned cover star for Vogue Australia magazine's June 2021 issue and was all out there slaying in two dresses - black and white. In both the outfits, she looked amazing and the way she pulled them off, she left us absolutely speechless. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for fashion inspiration.

Priyanka Chopra In A Black Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dressed to amaze in a strappy round-neck black cocktail dress, which came from Chanel. It was a full-length dress with body-hugging bodice and flared hem. The straps and the neckline part of her dress were embroidered. Styled by Kate Phelan, the Baywatch actress accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Bvlgari while the black nail paint upped her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, and nude lip shade, rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked a class apart.

Priyanka Chopra In A White Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline white dress, which too came from Chanel. Her stylish dress was accentuated by black outlines and formed a cross pattern on the front. Styled by Kate Phelan, the Bajirao Mastani actress styled her look with rings from Bvlgari and black nail paint. She let loose her mid-parted straight layered tresses. Priyanka Chopra elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, bold black eyeliner, brown eye shadow, mascara, contoured cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know that in the comment section.