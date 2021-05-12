Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Goddess Kali Jacket Has Gone Viral; Some Don’t Like It But We Love It; Details Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Goddess Kali jacket of Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the internet by storm. The actress flaunted this statement jacket as she walked hand in hand with husband, Nick Jonas. The picture went viral and left the netizens divided. While some loved her jacket look, the others were disappointed and felt Gods and Goddess shouldn't be used as a fashion prop. Well, as for us, we simply found this jacket rather unique and a powerful fashion statement. So, let's decode her throwback jacket look that was shared by Instagram handle priyankacloset.

Picture Source: PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage

It was an interesting jacket with intricate detailing, kaleidoscopic embellishments, and of course the image of Goddess Kali, which made internet lose its calm. For the starters, the jacket was pretty cool and splashed in fiery red hue, this jacket made for an impactful number. It was a jewel-toned jacket with intricately-done sleeves featuring floral appliques. The red floral blossoms were embroidered meticulously and added an interesting dimension to her jacket. The heart-shaped blue-hued mirror accents together with elaborate gold neckpiece-like detailing and blue and silver jhumkas-like tassels made this jacket so striking. The pearl beads, red threadwork, and yellow neckline were fascinating additions to this jacket. With this jacket, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us one of the most winning fashion moments of this year, so far. She paired her Goddess Kali jacket with a red tulle skirt that was flowy and the fishnet stockings too went well with her attire.

However, she broke the flow with bold pumps choice. The White Tiger actress opted for a yellow, blue, and black striped pumps and even though the hues were contrasting, it looked awesome with her attire. The highlighted tresses completed her look. Priyanka Chopra had our attention again. So, what do you think about her jacket look? Let us know that.