Billboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Nude Plunge Dress! Sets Couple Goals With Nick Jonas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Global star Priyanka Chopra has always been the talk of the town for her bold sartorial choices. And needless to say, the way she styles and pull off her attire, she truly owns them. Whenever she attends an event, the actress surely makes headlines with her stunning and daring outfits. Billboard Music Awards (BMA) 2021 was not less than a grand starry night. And when Priyanka headed to grace the carpet, she was all out there slaying in a nude-coloured sheer plunge dress. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, who was the host of the show and together they gave major couple goals with their sizzling chemistry as they posed for the pictures. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, for the grand event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dressed to make stunning statement in a full-sleeved plunging-neckline golden-nude long sheer dress, which came from Dolce & Gabbana's spectacular collection. Her shimmering dress was accentuated by sparkling crystals, jewels, and stones while the thigh-high side slit upped the bold quotient. Styled by Law Roach, The White Tiger actress styled her look with a golden metallic-type broad belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Priyanka completed her look with strappy golden heels and accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings, green stone-studded ring, bracelets, and wristbands that came from the label Bvlgari.

On the makeup front, the diva opted for bronzed glam look, which was marked by contouring and highlighter. Minimal base highlighted by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, glossy reddish-brown eye shadow, soft blush, and matching lip shade spruced up her look. Priyanka Chopra let loose her mid-parted long straight tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas donned a super classy and chic green suit, which came from the label Fendi. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved stylish lapel crop blazer and matching high-rise oversized pants that featured side pockets and chain detailing. He layered his blazer with a light shade shirt, that had subtle prints. Nick upped his look with a wrist watch and sported a clean shave look.

We absolutely loved the outfits of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and they looked amazing together. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram